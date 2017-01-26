Briggs CEO pleased with first half of fiscal year

Products segment powers sales growth in Q2

by

January 26, 2017, 6:13 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/26/briggs-ceo-pleased-with-first-half-of-fiscal-year/

Wauwatosa-based Briggs & Stratton Corp. reported an increase in both profits and revenue during the second quarter of its fiscal year, driven by strength in its products segment.

Briggs & Stratton headquarters

The Briggs & Stratton headquarters in Wauwatosa.

The manufacturer reported net income of $15.3 million for the quarter, up 21.2 percent over the previous year. Earnings improved from 28 to 35 cents per diluted share. Revenue was up 3.6 percent to $428.2 million.

The result beat Wall Street expectations by 7 cents for earnings and almost $11.7 million for revenue, according to SeekingAlpha.

The revenue increase was largely due to an $18.2 million increase in net sales for the products segment, which brought in revenue of $190.7 million. The increase was the result of higher shipments of portable generators because of Hurricane Matthew, increased sales of commercial lawn and garden equipment and the timing of international shipments.

The engines segment, meanwhile, saw net sales drop slightly from $262 million to $260.7 million. That figure was boosted by a change in sales terms for overseas customers that resulted in earlier revenue recognition. The change increased sales by approximately 50,000 units and $5 million in revenue.

On comparable terms, engine volumes were down by 2 percent or 40,000 units. The company believes the drop is timing related and customers will be producing later in the fiscal year.

Todd Teske, Briggs & Stratton chairman, president and chief executive officer, said the company is pleased with how the first half of the year has played out.

“We have set a solid foundation on which to deliver our full year projected sales and profitability growth,” he said.

Teske said the company’s engine placement for lawn and garden is set and is consistent with the previous season.

He highlighted a number of innovations and new offerings and said sustaining momentum in commercial engines is important moving forward.

“These new offerings, along with many other actions we are taking, further demonstrate that we are executing our strategy of investing in higher value, higher margin products while diversifying our business,” Teske said. “All things considered, we believe that we are set up for a solid back half of the fiscal year.”

Wauwatosa-based Briggs & Stratton Corp. reported an increase in both profits and revenue during the second quarter of its fiscal year, driven by strength in its products segment.

Briggs & Stratton headquarters

The Briggs & Stratton headquarters in Wauwatosa.

The manufacturer reported net income of $15.3 million for the quarter, up 21.2 percent over the previous year. Earnings improved from 28 to 35 cents per diluted share. Revenue was up 3.6 percent to $428.2 million.

The result beat Wall Street expectations by 7 cents for earnings and almost $11.7 million for revenue, according to SeekingAlpha.

The revenue increase was largely due to an $18.2 million increase in net sales for the products segment, which brought in revenue of $190.7 million. The increase was the result of higher shipments of portable generators because of Hurricane Matthew, increased sales of commercial lawn and garden equipment and the timing of international shipments.

The engines segment, meanwhile, saw net sales drop slightly from $262 million to $260.7 million. That figure was boosted by a change in sales terms for overseas customers that resulted in earlier revenue recognition. The change increased sales by approximately 50,000 units and $5 million in revenue.

On comparable terms, engine volumes were down by 2 percent or 40,000 units. The company believes the drop is timing related and customers will be producing later in the fiscal year.

Todd Teske, Briggs & Stratton chairman, president and chief executive officer, said the company is pleased with how the first half of the year has played out.

“We have set a solid foundation on which to deliver our full year projected sales and profitability growth,” he said.

Teske said the company’s engine placement for lawn and garden is set and is consistent with the previous season.

He highlighted a number of innovations and new offerings and said sustaining momentum in commercial engines is important moving forward.

“These new offerings, along with many other actions we are taking, further demonstrate that we are executing our strategy of investing in higher value, higher margin products while diversifying our business,” Teske said. “All things considered, we believe that we are set up for a solid back half of the fiscal year.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Airlines should add direct flights from Mitchell International to what city?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Trump factor

Business leaders hopeful he’ll boost economy

Subscribe

  • Northwestern Mutual tower, The Corners to open in 2017

    Other major projects ready to move forward this year

    by Corrinne Hess

    January 23, 2017

    In early December, the 617-foot yellow crane lifted its final load, a cooling tower, to the Northwestern Mutual Tower and…

  • Quad, Joy Global lead local stock rally

    Economic Trends 2017

    by Andrew Weiland

    The stock market had a strong bull run in 2016, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 13.4 percent to an all-time high of…

  • Tax changes in store for business owners

    How to prepare now to take advantage

    by Molly Dill

    On the campaign trail, Donald Trump promised to reduce the top corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 15 percent and make…

More Stories

More BizInsights

The expansion option
The expansion option

Part 2 in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Brushing up on health care costs
Brushing up on health care costs

Dental benefits can drive decreased medical spend

by Paul Nobile

Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?
Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?

5 steps to nurturing leads all the way to the sale

by Robert Wendt

Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers
Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers

Spotlight on Wisconsin Manufacturers Extension Partnership (WMEP)

by Lee Swindall

Pressed for space?
Pressed for space?

Understand the trade-offs of construction, expansion and relocation

by Jerry Schlitz

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Establishing Your Brand Through Video
Thunder Bay Grille – Pewaukee

01/26/20177:45 am-9:30 am

"Navigate" Sales Workshop
C2

01/26/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

2017 Investment & Tax Update
Westmoor Country Club

01/26/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm