Rockwell upbeat after strong first quarter

Revenue, net income top estimates

by

January 25, 2017, 1:23 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/25/rockwell-upbeat-after-strong-first-quarter/

Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation Inc. increased its full year guidance after reporting a strong start to the fiscal year, including a 3.8 percent increase in organic sales.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation’s Milwaukee headquarters.

For the quarter, Rockwell reported net income of $214.7 million, up 15.7 percent from the $185.5 million during the same period last year. Earnings increased from $1.40 to $1.65 per diluted share.

Revenue during the period was $1.49 billion, a 4.5 percent jump from the previous year. Foreign currency translation reduced sales by 1.1 percentage points and acquisitions added 1.8 percent.

Blake Moret, Rockwell president and chief executive officer, said the company returned to organic growth in the U.S. and saw double-digit growth in emerging markets.

“Four percent organic growth in the quarter is a great start to the fiscal year, better than we expected,” he said.

The quarter also topped Wall Street expectations including by 30 cents on earnings and $70 million on revenue, according to SeekingAlpha.

Moret said the company would increase its organic sales guidance by one percentage point across its range and up earnings guidance by 10 cents based on the macro outlook and first quarter performance.

He said the macro environment was largely consistent with the company’s assumptions earlier in the fiscal year. He said oil and commodity prices have been stable or inched up while projections call for improving GDP, industrial production and capital expenditure levels.

“Strong underlying demand for our products enables us to accelerate investments this year in core technologies and domain expertise, and to expand the new value we are providing in information solutions and connected services,” Moret said.

Rockwell’s strong quarter was driven particularly by its architecture and software segment, which reported an 8.3 percent increase in revenue to $696.4 million. Higher sales helped push the segment’s operating margins from 27.4 percent to 30 percent.

The control products and solutions segment, meanwhile, reported a 1.3 percent increase in revenue to $793.9 million. The segment’s operating margin declined from 15.3 percent to 13.6 percent with an increase in incentive compensation.

Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation Inc. increased its full year guidance after reporting a strong start to the fiscal year, including a 3.8 percent increase in organic sales.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation’s Milwaukee headquarters.

For the quarter, Rockwell reported net income of $214.7 million, up 15.7 percent from the $185.5 million during the same period last year. Earnings increased from $1.40 to $1.65 per diluted share.

Revenue during the period was $1.49 billion, a 4.5 percent jump from the previous year. Foreign currency translation reduced sales by 1.1 percentage points and acquisitions added 1.8 percent.

Blake Moret, Rockwell president and chief executive officer, said the company returned to organic growth in the U.S. and saw double-digit growth in emerging markets.

“Four percent organic growth in the quarter is a great start to the fiscal year, better than we expected,” he said.

The quarter also topped Wall Street expectations including by 30 cents on earnings and $70 million on revenue, according to SeekingAlpha.

Moret said the company would increase its organic sales guidance by one percentage point across its range and up earnings guidance by 10 cents based on the macro outlook and first quarter performance.

He said the macro environment was largely consistent with the company’s assumptions earlier in the fiscal year. He said oil and commodity prices have been stable or inched up while projections call for improving GDP, industrial production and capital expenditure levels.

“Strong underlying demand for our products enables us to accelerate investments this year in core technologies and domain expertise, and to expand the new value we are providing in information solutions and connected services,” Moret said.

Rockwell’s strong quarter was driven particularly by its architecture and software segment, which reported an 8.3 percent increase in revenue to $696.4 million. Higher sales helped push the segment’s operating margins from 27.4 percent to 30 percent.

The control products and solutions segment, meanwhile, reported a 1.3 percent increase in revenue to $793.9 million. The segment’s operating margin declined from 15.3 percent to 13.6 percent with an increase in incentive compensation.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Airlines should add direct flights from Mitchell International to what city?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Trump factor

Business leaders hopeful he’ll boost economy

Subscribe

  • Northwestern Mutual tower, The Corners to open in 2017

    Other major projects ready to move forward this year

    by Corrinne Hess

    January 23, 2017

    In early December, the 617-foot yellow crane lifted its final load, a cooling tower, to the Northwestern Mutual Tower and…

  • Quad, Joy Global lead local stock rally

    Economic Trends 2017

    by Andrew Weiland

    The stock market had a strong bull run in 2016, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 13.4 percent to an all-time high of…

  • Tax changes in store for business owners

    How to prepare now to take advantage

    by Molly Dill

    On the campaign trail, Donald Trump promised to reduce the top corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 15 percent and make…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Brushing up on health care costs
Brushing up on health care costs

Dental benefits can drive decreased medical spend

by Paul Nobile

Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?
Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?

5 steps to nurturing leads all the way to the sale

by Robert Wendt

Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers
Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers

Spotlight on Wisconsin Manufacturers Extension Partnership (WMEP)

by Lee Swindall

Pressed for space?
Pressed for space?

Understand the trade-offs of construction, expansion and relocation

by Jerry Schlitz

Why are your sales flatlining?
Why are your sales flatlining?

The traditional approach just doesn’t work anymore

by Robert Wendt

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Establishing Your Brand Through Video
Thunder Bay Grille – Pewaukee

01/26/20177:45 am-9:30 am

"Navigate" Sales Workshop
C2

01/26/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

2017 Investment & Tax Update
Westmoor Country Club

01/26/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm