Neu’s Building Center promotes Karch to president and COO

Menomonee Falls-based Neu’s Building Center Inc. a supplier of hardware, tools and paint, today announced the promotion of Michael Karch to president and chief operating officer.

“Mike is a key person in our organization, and I am honored to promote him to this important position” said Harvey Neu, CEO of Neu’s.

Karch, joined the company in 1979, has been vice president since 2007.

Neu’s has been a family business since 1945 serving the skilled labor force, as well as operating as a destination hardware store. The company also operates two “hardware galleries” in Menomonee Falls and Brookfield that specialize in decorative and architectural hardware.