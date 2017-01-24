WoodSpring Suites, a value priced extended-stay hotel is planning to open its first Wisconsin location in Menomonee Falls.

The four-story, 123-room hotel would be located on land owned by Boucer Real Estate LLC, at N81 W12920 Leon Road, next to Woodman’s grocery store, according to a village staff report.

The proposed hotel would be located adjacent to Interstate 41/Highway 45, a proposed Kia Automotive Dealership to the northwest, and light industrial to the northeast and northwest.

The village’s Architectural Control Board will review the proposal tonight.

According to the company’s website, WoodSpring Hotels is nation’s fastest growing value extended stay hotel brand with more than 210 hotels system-wide located in 30 states.

The company owns 90 hotels and provides management services for both company-owned and franchised locations under the WoodSpring Suites and Value Place brands.