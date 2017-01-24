WEDC awards nearly $500,000 to entrepreneurship programs

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation on Tuesday announced it is awarding nearly $500,000 in grants to 11 entrepreneurship programs throughout Wisconsin.

Among them were two Milwaukee institutions, The Milwaukee 7 and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Research Foundation.

Milwaukee 7 received a $60,000 grant to support its effort to establish strategic and entrepreneurial development initiatives for the Milwaukee Region.

The UWM Research Foundation received a $33,000 grant to support a pilot program called I-Corps for Health, which will focus on developing and supporting innovative health care ventures in Wisconsin.

“Economic development is most effective when it is driven from a local or regional level,” WEDC Secretary and Chief Executive Officer Mark Hogan said. “Through this program, we are supporting local and regional organizations that understand the unique needs of their communities and have developed innovative strategies to respond to those needs.”

The grants are coming from a new pilot program launched by the WEDC called the Entrepreneurship Support program.

“Creating and expanding opportunities for entrepreneurs in Wisconsin will help us in our efforts to attract and retain top talent in Wisconsin,” Hogan said. “These grants reinforce the message that the state truly embraces innovation and the entrepreneurial spirit.”

Other organizations to receive grants were: Center for Enterprise Development Inc. in Fond du Lac ($40,000); Couleecap Inc. in La Crosse ($53,676); Indianhead Community Action Agency in Ladysmith ($43,646); Janesville Innovation Inc. in Janesville ($66,062); Nicolet Area Technical College in Rhinelander ($27,000); Oconto County Economic Development Corporation in Oconto ($25,000); UW-Madison Law & Entrepreneurship Clinic in Madison ($75,000); UW-Stout Center for Innovation and Development in Menomonie ($60,000); Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation in Madison ($15,000).

The 11 programs to receive grants were selected from a pool of 32 applicants.