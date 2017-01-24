Real Estate Transactions

Sales

Colliers International | Wisconsin

Lula Mae Aesthetic Boutique, LLC. has leased 1,495 square feet of retail space located at 6330 W. Greenfield Avenue, Unit 102 in West Allis.

Home Owners Financial Group has leased 1,960 square feet of office space located at 20855 Watertown Road in Waukesha

RFP Commercial

SCL Holdings LLC purchased 8601 N. 43rd Street in Brown Deer from CRE 2011 REO WI-Industrial LLC.

Leases

RFP Commercial

Roots Counseling Services leased 6,608 square feet at 1681 N. Prospect Avenue in Milwaukee from Wilhelms Real Estate LLC.

Enterprise Rent-a-Car leased 4,085 square feet at 4377 S. 27th Street in Greenfield from LCM Funds 37 Auto LLC.

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation leased 1,815 square feet at 400 S. Executive Drive in Brookfield from Decade Properties.