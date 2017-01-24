Meijer hiring 600 for Greenfield and West Bend stores

Both will open in late spring

January 24, 2017, 10:56 AM

Big box retailer Meijer is hiring 600 people for its two new stores opening in Greenfield and West Bend.

Meijer entered the Wisconsin market in 2015.

The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer is seeking candidates in all departments for its new stores, which are expected to open in late spring.

There are 300 positions at each store including clerks, cake decorators, customer service, cashiers, receiving and meat cutters.

Starting pay will be based on experience level and specific skills. Meijer employees have access to health insurance options can contribute to the 401(k) retirement planning.

Interested candidates can apply online at https://jobs.meijer.com/new-stores and enter “Greenfield” or “West Bend” in the location search field and click search.

Meijer entered the Wisconsin market in 2015, opening stores in Kenosha, Grafton, Oak Creek, Wauwatosa, Waukesha and Sussex.

Each Meijer store is about 192,000 square feet in size and features general merchandise and full grocery departments.

Meijer entered the Wisconsin market in 2015.

Meijer entered the Wisconsin market in 2015.

Comments

