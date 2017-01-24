Dedicated Computing to maintain Pewaukee HQ

Dedicated Computing plans to maintain its City of Pewaukee headquarters following its acquisition by Chicago-based McNally Capital.

The company said Tuesday it plans to maintain its 132,000-square-foot global engineering and technology headquarters at N26 W23880 Commerce Circle in the City of Pewaukee for the next decade. There are currently more than 200 employees at the location and plans are in place to grow the total in the future.

Don Schlidt, president and chief executive officer of Dedicated Computing, said the headquarters decision “was focused on ensuring we are located in a metro area where we can maintain and build our great team of associates in support of our future growth plans.”

“This announcement is less about our facilities, and more about our people,” Schlidt said. “We draw heavily on the Milwaukee/Waukesha area in our ongoing search for talented engineering and technology focused associates that bring a great work ethic and who are interested in joining an exciting and growing company.”

Dedicated Computing describes itself as an original design manufacturer of proprietary, highly-engineered computing systems for OEM customers in the healthcare, life sciences, training and simulation, and industrial markets.

McNally Capital acquired the company from Milwaukee-based Mason Wells earlier this month. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Schlidt said at the time that “McNally Capital’s partnership mentality, proven track record, and access to experts within the technology space left no doubt that they are the right group to support us going forward.”