Bucks Foundation to give $100,000 grant to Schools That Can

The Milwaukee Bucks Foundation will give $100,000 to Schools That Can Milwaukee over the next two years to support training programs for leaders at high-poverty schools.

Bucks President Peter Feigin and Bucks Foundation Executive Director Alicia Dupies announced the grant Tuesday morning at the George Washington Carter Academy gymnasium at 1900 N 1st St. in Brewer’s Hill.

“On behalf of the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation and our committed ownership group, we’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Schools That can Milwaukee in a way that will directly lead to improved outcomes for children and families across the city,” Dupies said. “Youth education is one of the pillars of our foundation, and an area of critical need in our community as we work to educate our future leaders and ensure that all of our children, regardless of their background, have access to a quality education.”

Schools That Can Milwaukee provides on-the-job coaching, monthly professional development and leadership training programs to leaders at high poverty schools, such as principals, deans and assistant principals. The organization has worked with more than 200 teachers at 43 different MPS, independent charter and private choice schools in the Milwaukee area.

“We are very grateful for this generous support from the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation,” STCM Executive Director Abby Andrietsch said.

Leaders and educators from 19 MPS schools will receive professional training and coaching from STCM during the 2016-2017 school year.