Bucks Foundation to give $100,000 grant to Schools That Can

Money will support training at high-poverty schools

by

January 24, 2017, 11:03 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/24/bucks-foundation-to-give-100000-grant-to-schools-that-can-milwaukee/

The Milwaukee Bucks Foundation will give $100,000 to Schools That Can Milwaukee over the next two years to support training programs for leaders at high-poverty schools.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Bucks President Peter Feigin and Bucks Foundation Executive Director Alicia Dupies announced the grant Tuesday morning at the George Washington Carter Academy gymnasium at 1900 N 1st St. in Brewer’s Hill.

“On behalf of the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation and our committed ownership group, we’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Schools That can Milwaukee in a way that will directly lead to improved outcomes for children and families across the city,” Dupies said. “Youth education is one of the pillars of our foundation, and an area of critical need in our community as we work to educate our future leaders and ensure that all of our children, regardless of their background, have access to a quality education.”

Schools That Can Milwaukee provides on-the-job coaching, monthly professional development and leadership training programs to leaders at high poverty schools, such as principals, deans and assistant principals. The organization has worked with more than 200 teachers at 43 different MPS, independent charter and private choice schools in the Milwaukee area.

“We are very grateful for this generous support from the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation,” STCM Executive Director Abby Andrietsch said.

Leaders and educators from 19 MPS schools will receive professional training and coaching from STCM during the 2016-2017 school year.

The Milwaukee Bucks Foundation will give $100,000 to Schools That Can Milwaukee over the next two years to support training programs for leaders at high-poverty schools.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Bucks President Peter Feigin and Bucks Foundation Executive Director Alicia Dupies announced the grant Tuesday morning at the George Washington Carter Academy gymnasium at 1900 N 1st St. in Brewer’s Hill.

“On behalf of the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation and our committed ownership group, we’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Schools That can Milwaukee in a way that will directly lead to improved outcomes for children and families across the city,” Dupies said. “Youth education is one of the pillars of our foundation, and an area of critical need in our community as we work to educate our future leaders and ensure that all of our children, regardless of their background, have access to a quality education.”

Schools That Can Milwaukee provides on-the-job coaching, monthly professional development and leadership training programs to leaders at high poverty schools, such as principals, deans and assistant principals. The organization has worked with more than 200 teachers at 43 different MPS, independent charter and private choice schools in the Milwaukee area.

“We are very grateful for this generous support from the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation,” STCM Executive Director Abby Andrietsch said.

Leaders and educators from 19 MPS schools will receive professional training and coaching from STCM during the 2016-2017 school year.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Airlines should add direct flights from Mitchell International to what city?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Trump factor

Business leaders hopeful he’ll boost economy

Subscribe

  • Northwestern Mutual tower, The Corners to open in 2017

    Other major projects ready to move forward this year

    by Corrinne Hess

    January 23, 2017

    In early December, the 617-foot yellow crane lifted its final load, a cooling tower, to the Northwestern Mutual Tower and…

  • Quad, Joy Global lead local stock rally

    Economic Trends 2017

    by Andrew Weiland

    The stock market had a strong bull run in 2016, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 13.4 percent to an all-time high of…

  • Tax changes in store for business owners

    How to prepare now to take advantage

    by Molly Dill

    On the campaign trail, Donald Trump promised to reduce the top corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 15 percent and make…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Brushing up on health care costs
Brushing up on health care costs

Dental benefits can drive decreased medical spend

by Paul Nobile

Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?
Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?

5 steps to nurturing leads all the way to the sale

by Robert Wendt

Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers
Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers

Spotlight on Wisconsin Manufacturers Extension Partnership (WMEP)

by Lee Swindall

Pressed for space?
Pressed for space?

Understand the trade-offs of construction, expansion and relocation

by Jerry Schlitz

Why are your sales flatlining?
Why are your sales flatlining?

The traditional approach just doesn’t work anymore

by Robert Wendt

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Establishing Your Brand Through Video
Thunder Bay Grille – Pewaukee

01/26/20177:45 am-9:30 am

"Navigate" Sales Workshop
C2

01/26/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

2017 Investment & Tax Update
Westmoor Country Club

01/26/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm