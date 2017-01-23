Wisconsin Vision to open locations in Shorewood, at The Corners of Brookfield

Wisconsin Vision is opening two new locations with stores planned on Oakland Avenue in Shorewood and The Corners mixed use development in the Town of Brookfield.

The Shorewood location, at 4163 N. Oakland Ave., will be a 1,900-square-foot store near the Metro Market store on the street and the newly-opened The Rukus restaurant. It will open April 1.

The Corners store will be Wisconsin Vision’s 40th store when it opens May 1 in a 1,800 square-foot space at the development.

“The opportunity to be The Corner’s exclusive, standalone optical retailer sealed the deal for us,” said Wisconsin Vision president and CEO Darren Horndasch. “It’s the largest and most exciting retail and lifestyle real estate development we’ve seen in the state in a long time.”

Wisconsin Vision was founded in 1979 and is the state’s largest independently-owned optical company.