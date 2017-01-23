Shifting demographics should guide leader behavior

Economic Trends 2017

by

January 23, 2017, 1:00 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/23/shifting-demographics-should-guide-leader-behavior/

About 75 million people are part of the baby-boom generation, many of whom are retiring in droves. And the generation that follows, Generation X, includes just 66 million people.

The shifting demographics of the U.S. workforce should heavily influence the strategic planning of business owners in 2017, said Debbie Seeger, co-founder and senior vice president at executive placement firm Patina Solutions in Brookfield.

Seeger

Seeger

Culture, work roles and training programs all will be influenced by the impending generational gaps, said Seeger, who will be a presenter at the Northern Trust Economic Trends breakfast presented by BizTimes Media on Jan. 26.

“You have to have some sense of understanding that the workers will gain leverage,” Seeger said. “That’s not a trend; it’s a fact.”

For that reason, business owners must renew their focus on creating an attractive culture, be open to a contingent workforce and become institutions of learning, she said.

“Culture takes place front and center as the No. 1 thing that candidates look for when choosing their next employer,” Seeger said. “That changes by generation, but generally culture is moving into the front spot.”

According to Seeger, people work at a company for two reasons: Financial compensation and emotional compensation. A company should show employees its values and how they have a greater value to society, she said.

“Everybody understands financial compensation,” Seeger said. “But the other part of this is it’s becoming more and more important for companies to understand how you treat people. If they feel like their financial compensation is even a little bit less than fair and they don’t feel rewarded, recognized, part of a team and their values are in alignment, they’ll leave.”

Changing population demographics also are driving a shift toward a more “gig” economy, she said.

Contracted, seasonal, temporary, summer, internship and part-time workers now make up approximately 35 percent of the workforce, Seeger said. Employers will have to decide what kind of balance to strike between core employees and contingent employees.

Workers are driving the shift to gig work because it offers them the opportunity for more work-life balance, but at the same time it’s an opportunity for companies that want workforce flexibility, she said.

In the gig economy, employers can expect more cloud recruiting, or the “uberization of talent,” which makes workers more easily transferrable because their roles are assigned virtually based on pure talent.

Finally, the shifting workforce makeup means companies must become institutions of learning, taking the lead in training talent on both technical and soft skills, Seeger said.

Because fewer workers are available, employers can’t afford not to hire someone because their critical thinking or work ethic isn’t perfect, she said. They should take the initiative to hire employees who have potential and then train them on those skills.

“They’re having to start somewhere and not just throw up their hands and say, ‘Oh, this younger generation doesn’t have a work ethic,’” Seeger said. “Well, what are you going to do about it?”

About 75 million people are part of the baby-boom generation, many of whom are retiring in droves. And the generation that follows, Generation X, includes just 66 million people.

The shifting demographics of the U.S. workforce should heavily influence the strategic planning of business owners in 2017, said Debbie Seeger, co-founder and senior vice president at executive placement firm Patina Solutions in Brookfield.

Seeger

Seeger

Culture, work roles and training programs all will be influenced by the impending generational gaps, said Seeger, who will be a presenter at the Northern Trust Economic Trends breakfast presented by BizTimes Media on Jan. 26.

“You have to have some sense of understanding that the workers will gain leverage,” Seeger said. “That’s not a trend; it’s a fact.”

For that reason, business owners must renew their focus on creating an attractive culture, be open to a contingent workforce and become institutions of learning, she said.

“Culture takes place front and center as the No. 1 thing that candidates look for when choosing their next employer,” Seeger said. “That changes by generation, but generally culture is moving into the front spot.”

According to Seeger, people work at a company for two reasons: Financial compensation and emotional compensation. A company should show employees its values and how they have a greater value to society, she said.

“Everybody understands financial compensation,” Seeger said. “But the other part of this is it’s becoming more and more important for companies to understand how you treat people. If they feel like their financial compensation is even a little bit less than fair and they don’t feel rewarded, recognized, part of a team and their values are in alignment, they’ll leave.”

Changing population demographics also are driving a shift toward a more “gig” economy, she said.

Contracted, seasonal, temporary, summer, internship and part-time workers now make up approximately 35 percent of the workforce, Seeger said. Employers will have to decide what kind of balance to strike between core employees and contingent employees.

Workers are driving the shift to gig work because it offers them the opportunity for more work-life balance, but at the same time it’s an opportunity for companies that want workforce flexibility, she said.

In the gig economy, employers can expect more cloud recruiting, or the “uberization of talent,” which makes workers more easily transferrable because their roles are assigned virtually based on pure talent.

Finally, the shifting workforce makeup means companies must become institutions of learning, taking the lead in training talent on both technical and soft skills, Seeger said.

Because fewer workers are available, employers can’t afford not to hire someone because their critical thinking or work ethic isn’t perfect, she said. They should take the initiative to hire employees who have potential and then train them on those skills.

“They’re having to start somewhere and not just throw up their hands and say, ‘Oh, this younger generation doesn’t have a work ethic,’” Seeger said. “Well, what are you going to do about it?”

Comments

  1. Mike Hayes says:
    January 23, 2017 at 10:33 am

    This excellent article end with an interesting question: “Well, what are you going to do about it?”
    I know now what course others may take but I have assembled a Dream Team of Top Experts on The On Demand Gig Economy. I call it a Dream Team because our mission is to help others achieve their dream of working full, or part, time doing what they LOVE. Join our free group on http://www.Facebook.com/GigMarketplaces simply with a “Like”. Network with others. Mike Hayes, Mike@GigMarketplaces.com

    Reply Report comment

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Airlines should add direct flights from Mitchell International to what city?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Trump factor

Business leaders hopeful he’ll boost economy

Subscribe

  • Northwestern Mutual tower, The Corners to open in 2017

    Other major projects ready to move forward this year

    by Corrinne Hess

    January 23, 2017

    In early December, the 617-foot yellow crane lifted its final load, a cooling tower, to the Northwestern Mutual Tower and…

  • Quad, Joy Global lead local stock rally

    Economic Trends 2017

    by Andrew Weiland

    The stock market had a strong bull run in 2016, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 13.4 percent to an all-time high of…

  • Tax changes in store for business owners

    How to prepare now to take advantage

    by Molly Dill

    On the campaign trail, Donald Trump promised to reduce the top corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 15 percent and make…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Brushing up on health care costs
Brushing up on health care costs

Dental benefits can drive decreased medical spend

by Paul Nobile

Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?
Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?

5 steps to nurturing leads all the way to the sale

by Robert Wendt

Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers
Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers

Spotlight on Wisconsin Manufacturers Extension Partnership (WMEP)

by Lee Swindall

Pressed for space?
Pressed for space?

Understand the trade-offs of construction, expansion and relocation

by Jerry Schlitz

Why are your sales flatlining?
Why are your sales flatlining?

The traditional approach just doesn’t work anymore

by Robert Wendt

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Establishing Your Brand Through Video
Thunder Bay Grille – Pewaukee

01/26/20177:45 am-9:30 am

"Navigate" Sales Workshop
C2

01/26/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

2017 Investment & Tax Update
Westmoor Country Club

01/26/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm