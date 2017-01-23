SBA loans

Biz Connections

by

January 23, 2017, 1:00 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/23/sba-loans-127/

The U.S. Small Business Administration approved the following loan guarantees in December:

Jefferson County

Rock River Laboratory, Inc., 710 Commerce Drive, Watertown, $350,000;

Specialized Freight Solutions LLC, 110 E. Lake St. Ste. 5, Lake Mills, $20,000;

Kenosha County

Ghulem LLC, 52nd St., Kenosha, $440,000;

Lakefront Fitness LLC, 14th Ave., Kenosha, $100,000;

Leeward Holdings Corp., 7528 Pershing Blvd. Ste. B, Kenosha, $75,000;

Mars Cheese Castle Inc., 2800 W. Frontage Road, Kenosha, $2.6 million;

Mielke Stair Company LLC, 1203 Pryor St., Silver Lake, $75,000;

Terry Atwater II, 5718 52nd St., Kenosha, $956,000;

Milwaukee County

4616 W. Hampton Holdings, LLC, 4616 W. Hampton Ave., Milwaukee, $1.1 million;

Agility Holdings LLC, 7839-7901 W. Clinton Ave., $2.2 million;

Agility Holdings LLC, 1555 Rivercenter Drive, Milwaukee, $3 million;

AM Construction Services Inc., 4600 W. Mitchell St., West Milwaukee, $289,000;

Carlson & Kagan LLC, 249 E. Hampton Road, Milwaukee, $20,000;

DP Dough MKE LLC, 1515 E. North Ave., $714,000;

Homesealed LLC, S. 108th St., West Allis, $250,000;

JCP Construction LLC, Martin Luther King Drive, Milwaukee, $500,000;

Kosher Meat Klub Inc., 4731 W. Burleigh St., Milwaukee, $378,000;

Kosher Meat Klub Inc., 208 E. Capitol Drive, Milwaukee, $156,000;

Lynn Precious Moments LLC, 5629 N. 91st St., Milwaukee, $250,000;

Maaco Collision, 7516-7528 N. Teutonia Ave., Milwaukee, $212,000;

RokkinCat LLC, 299 E. Wisconsin Ave., Suite 1200, Milwaukee, $150,000;

Spring City Aviation East LLC, 9305 W. Appleton Ave., Milwaukee, $785,000;

Vega’s Drywall, 5368 S. 25th St., Milwaukee, $91,000;

World Care Transit Service LLC, 4685 W. Bradley Road, Milwaukee, $131,400;

Ozaukee County

Hometown Car Care LLC, 1220 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, $401,000;

Sullivan Food Service Inc., 323 N. Franklin St., Port Washington, $575,000;

The Bireley Family Cars Inc., 8825 W. Daventry Road, Mequon, $75,000;

Traditions Pub, 501 County Road H, Fredonia, $234,000;

Racine County

Blazei Investments, Inc., 7910 S. Loomis Road, Wind Lake, $60,000;

Eagle Disposal Inc., 21107 Omega Circle, Franksville, $300,000;

Hitters Baseball LLC, 2915 6 1/2 Mile Road, Caledonia,  $178,000;

Skyline Landscape Design LLC, 34111 Oak Knoll Road, Burlington, $121,500;

Skyline Landscape Design LLC, 34111 Oak Knoll Road, Burlington, $25,000;

Union Grove Piggly Wiggly Inc., 67th Drive, Union Grove, $450,000;

Sheboygan County

Ananda Marketing LLC, 916 Mulberry Lane, Kohler, $342,000;

Anita’s Gardens of Grafton, 1900 Arborview Drive, Plymouth, $250,000;

Fleurette LLC, 1112 Plankview Green, Sheboygan Falls, $20,000;

Walworth County

B.J. Gill’s Enterprises LLC, Walworth County Tax Parcel K, Elkhorn, $3.6 million;

Oakfire Pizzeria and Restaurant, 831 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, $1.2 million;

Washington County

Accord Manufacturing Inc., N172W20950 Emery Way, Jackson, $300,000;

East Side Lumber Co. Inc., 200 1st St., Hartford, $120,000;

Karthauser & Sons Inc., W147 N11100 Fond du Lac Ave., Germantown, $100,000;

Pure Aveda Salon & Spa of Slinger Inc., 1183 E. Commerce Blvd., Slinger, $150,000;

Waukesha County

Baumgartner Holding Inc., W249N5245 Executive Drive, Sussex, $203,000;

Brookfield Dental Care, 17600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, $943,000;

Dealer First F&I Advocates LLC, N287W6236 Blackhawk Drive, Hartland, $75,000;

DeMars & Associates Ltd., 507 N. Grand Ave., Waukesha, $397,000;

EJP Corp., 2566 Sun Valley Drive, Delafield, $208,800;

Galioto Collision LLC, 205 Wilmont Drive, Waukesha, $725,000;

Galioto Towing LLC, 205 Wilmont Drive, Waukesha, $100,000;

Gehrke Transport LLC, W328S4025 Llanfair Court, Dousman, $63,000;

JMB & Associates LLC, N50 W13906 Overview Drive, Menomonee Falls, $5 million;

Jx2 Inc., 127 E. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc, $150,000;

LaBelle Golf Club LLC, W389 N6996 Pennsylvania St., Oconomowoc, $150,000;

Newest LLC, 531 W. Newhall Ave., Waukesha, $645,000;

Small Ocean LLC, 1217 W. Washington Ave., Oconomowoc, $50,000;

Snow Patrol, 1950 S. Springdale Road, New Berlin, $510,000;

SunAnt Interactive LLC, 13414 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove, $127,500;

The Mosaica Group LLC, N53 W24615 S Corporate Circle, Sussex, $3.6 million;

The Rankin 4 Inc., 300 High St., Brookfield, $256,000;

Thomas Orthodontics, S.C., N94W17900 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls, $100,000.

The U.S. Small Business Administration approved the following loan guarantees in December:

Jefferson County

Rock River Laboratory, Inc., 710 Commerce Drive, Watertown, $350,000;

Specialized Freight Solutions LLC, 110 E. Lake St. Ste. 5, Lake Mills, $20,000;

Kenosha County

Ghulem LLC, 52nd St., Kenosha, $440,000;

Lakefront Fitness LLC, 14th Ave., Kenosha, $100,000;

Leeward Holdings Corp., 7528 Pershing Blvd. Ste. B, Kenosha, $75,000;

Mars Cheese Castle Inc., 2800 W. Frontage Road, Kenosha, $2.6 million;

Mielke Stair Company LLC, 1203 Pryor St., Silver Lake, $75,000;

Terry Atwater II, 5718 52nd St., Kenosha, $956,000;

Milwaukee County

4616 W. Hampton Holdings, LLC, 4616 W. Hampton Ave., Milwaukee, $1.1 million;

Agility Holdings LLC, 7839-7901 W. Clinton Ave., $2.2 million;

Agility Holdings LLC, 1555 Rivercenter Drive, Milwaukee, $3 million;

AM Construction Services Inc., 4600 W. Mitchell St., West Milwaukee, $289,000;

Carlson & Kagan LLC, 249 E. Hampton Road, Milwaukee, $20,000;

DP Dough MKE LLC, 1515 E. North Ave., $714,000;

Homesealed LLC, S. 108th St., West Allis, $250,000;

JCP Construction LLC, Martin Luther King Drive, Milwaukee, $500,000;

Kosher Meat Klub Inc., 4731 W. Burleigh St., Milwaukee, $378,000;

Kosher Meat Klub Inc., 208 E. Capitol Drive, Milwaukee, $156,000;

Lynn Precious Moments LLC, 5629 N. 91st St., Milwaukee, $250,000;

Maaco Collision, 7516-7528 N. Teutonia Ave., Milwaukee, $212,000;

RokkinCat LLC, 299 E. Wisconsin Ave., Suite 1200, Milwaukee, $150,000;

Spring City Aviation East LLC, 9305 W. Appleton Ave., Milwaukee, $785,000;

Vega’s Drywall, 5368 S. 25th St., Milwaukee, $91,000;

World Care Transit Service LLC, 4685 W. Bradley Road, Milwaukee, $131,400;

Ozaukee County

Hometown Car Care LLC, 1220 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, $401,000;

Sullivan Food Service Inc., 323 N. Franklin St., Port Washington, $575,000;

The Bireley Family Cars Inc., 8825 W. Daventry Road, Mequon, $75,000;

Traditions Pub, 501 County Road H, Fredonia, $234,000;

Racine County

Blazei Investments, Inc., 7910 S. Loomis Road, Wind Lake, $60,000;

Eagle Disposal Inc., 21107 Omega Circle, Franksville, $300,000;

Hitters Baseball LLC, 2915 6 1/2 Mile Road, Caledonia,  $178,000;

Skyline Landscape Design LLC, 34111 Oak Knoll Road, Burlington, $121,500;

Skyline Landscape Design LLC, 34111 Oak Knoll Road, Burlington, $25,000;

Union Grove Piggly Wiggly Inc., 67th Drive, Union Grove, $450,000;

Sheboygan County

Ananda Marketing LLC, 916 Mulberry Lane, Kohler, $342,000;

Anita’s Gardens of Grafton, 1900 Arborview Drive, Plymouth, $250,000;

Fleurette LLC, 1112 Plankview Green, Sheboygan Falls, $20,000;

Walworth County

B.J. Gill’s Enterprises LLC, Walworth County Tax Parcel K, Elkhorn, $3.6 million;

Oakfire Pizzeria and Restaurant, 831 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, $1.2 million;

Washington County

Accord Manufacturing Inc., N172W20950 Emery Way, Jackson, $300,000;

East Side Lumber Co. Inc., 200 1st St., Hartford, $120,000;

Karthauser & Sons Inc., W147 N11100 Fond du Lac Ave., Germantown, $100,000;

Pure Aveda Salon & Spa of Slinger Inc., 1183 E. Commerce Blvd., Slinger, $150,000;

Waukesha County

Baumgartner Holding Inc., W249N5245 Executive Drive, Sussex, $203,000;

Brookfield Dental Care, 17600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, $943,000;

Dealer First F&I Advocates LLC, N287W6236 Blackhawk Drive, Hartland, $75,000;

DeMars & Associates Ltd., 507 N. Grand Ave., Waukesha, $397,000;

EJP Corp., 2566 Sun Valley Drive, Delafield, $208,800;

Galioto Collision LLC, 205 Wilmont Drive, Waukesha, $725,000;

Galioto Towing LLC, 205 Wilmont Drive, Waukesha, $100,000;

Gehrke Transport LLC, W328S4025 Llanfair Court, Dousman, $63,000;

JMB & Associates LLC, N50 W13906 Overview Drive, Menomonee Falls, $5 million;

Jx2 Inc., 127 E. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc, $150,000;

LaBelle Golf Club LLC, W389 N6996 Pennsylvania St., Oconomowoc, $150,000;

Newest LLC, 531 W. Newhall Ave., Waukesha, $645,000;

Small Ocean LLC, 1217 W. Washington Ave., Oconomowoc, $50,000;

Snow Patrol, 1950 S. Springdale Road, New Berlin, $510,000;

SunAnt Interactive LLC, 13414 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove, $127,500;

The Mosaica Group LLC, N53 W24615 S Corporate Circle, Sussex, $3.6 million;

The Rankin 4 Inc., 300 High St., Brookfield, $256,000;

Thomas Orthodontics, S.C., N94W17900 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls, $100,000.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Airlines should add direct flights from Mitchell International to what city?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Trump factor

Business leaders hopeful he’ll boost economy

Subscribe

  • Northwestern Mutual tower, The Corners to open in 2017

    Other major projects ready to move forward this year

    by Corrinne Hess

    January 23, 2017

    In early December, the 617-foot yellow crane lifted its final load, a cooling tower, to the Northwestern Mutual Tower and…

  • Quad, Joy Global lead local stock rally

    Economic Trends 2017

    by Andrew Weiland

    The stock market had a strong bull run in 2016, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 13.4 percent to an all-time high of…

  • Tax changes in store for business owners

    How to prepare now to take advantage

    by Molly Dill

    On the campaign trail, Donald Trump promised to reduce the top corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 15 percent and make…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Brushing up on health care costs
Brushing up on health care costs

Dental benefits can drive decreased medical spend

by Paul Nobile

Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?
Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?

5 steps to nurturing leads all the way to the sale

by Robert Wendt

Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers
Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers

Spotlight on Wisconsin Manufacturers Extension Partnership (WMEP)

by Lee Swindall

Pressed for space?
Pressed for space?

Understand the trade-offs of construction, expansion and relocation

by Jerry Schlitz

Why are your sales flatlining?
Why are your sales flatlining?

The traditional approach just doesn’t work anymore

by Robert Wendt

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Establishing Your Brand Through Video
Thunder Bay Grille – Pewaukee

01/26/20177:45 am-9:30 am

"Navigate" Sales Workshop
C2

01/26/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

2017 Investment & Tax Update
Westmoor Country Club

01/26/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm