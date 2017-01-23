The U.S. Small Business Administration approved the following loan guarantees in December:
Jefferson County
Rock River Laboratory, Inc., 710 Commerce Drive, Watertown, $350,000;
Specialized Freight Solutions LLC, 110 E. Lake St. Ste. 5, Lake Mills, $20,000;
Kenosha County
Ghulem LLC, 52nd St., Kenosha, $440,000;
Lakefront Fitness LLC, 14th Ave., Kenosha, $100,000;
Leeward Holdings Corp., 7528 Pershing Blvd. Ste. B, Kenosha, $75,000;
Mars Cheese Castle Inc., 2800 W. Frontage Road, Kenosha, $2.6 million;
Mielke Stair Company LLC, 1203 Pryor St., Silver Lake, $75,000;
Terry Atwater II, 5718 52nd St., Kenosha, $956,000;
Milwaukee County
4616 W. Hampton Holdings, LLC, 4616 W. Hampton Ave., Milwaukee, $1.1 million;
Agility Holdings LLC, 7839-7901 W. Clinton Ave., $2.2 million;
Agility Holdings LLC, 1555 Rivercenter Drive, Milwaukee, $3 million;
AM Construction Services Inc., 4600 W. Mitchell St., West Milwaukee, $289,000;
Carlson & Kagan LLC, 249 E. Hampton Road, Milwaukee, $20,000;
DP Dough MKE LLC, 1515 E. North Ave., $714,000;
Homesealed LLC, S. 108th St., West Allis, $250,000;
JCP Construction LLC, Martin Luther King Drive, Milwaukee, $500,000;
Kosher Meat Klub Inc., 4731 W. Burleigh St., Milwaukee, $378,000;
Kosher Meat Klub Inc., 208 E. Capitol Drive, Milwaukee, $156,000;
Lynn Precious Moments LLC, 5629 N. 91st St., Milwaukee, $250,000;
Maaco Collision, 7516-7528 N. Teutonia Ave., Milwaukee, $212,000;
RokkinCat LLC, 299 E. Wisconsin Ave., Suite 1200, Milwaukee, $150,000;
Spring City Aviation East LLC, 9305 W. Appleton Ave., Milwaukee, $785,000;
Vega’s Drywall, 5368 S. 25th St., Milwaukee, $91,000;
World Care Transit Service LLC, 4685 W. Bradley Road, Milwaukee, $131,400;
Ozaukee County
Hometown Car Care LLC, 1220 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, $401,000;
Sullivan Food Service Inc., 323 N. Franklin St., Port Washington, $575,000;
The Bireley Family Cars Inc., 8825 W. Daventry Road, Mequon, $75,000;
Traditions Pub, 501 County Road H, Fredonia, $234,000;
Racine County
Blazei Investments, Inc., 7910 S. Loomis Road, Wind Lake, $60,000;
Eagle Disposal Inc., 21107 Omega Circle, Franksville, $300,000;
Hitters Baseball LLC, 2915 6 1/2 Mile Road, Caledonia, $178,000;
Skyline Landscape Design LLC, 34111 Oak Knoll Road, Burlington, $121,500;
Skyline Landscape Design LLC, 34111 Oak Knoll Road, Burlington, $25,000;
Union Grove Piggly Wiggly Inc., 67th Drive, Union Grove, $450,000;
Sheboygan County
Ananda Marketing LLC, 916 Mulberry Lane, Kohler, $342,000;
Anita’s Gardens of Grafton, 1900 Arborview Drive, Plymouth, $250,000;
Fleurette LLC, 1112 Plankview Green, Sheboygan Falls, $20,000;
Walworth County
B.J. Gill’s Enterprises LLC, Walworth County Tax Parcel K, Elkhorn, $3.6 million;
Oakfire Pizzeria and Restaurant, 831 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, $1.2 million;
Washington County
Accord Manufacturing Inc., N172W20950 Emery Way, Jackson, $300,000;
East Side Lumber Co. Inc., 200 1st St., Hartford, $120,000;
Karthauser & Sons Inc., W147 N11100 Fond du Lac Ave., Germantown, $100,000;
Pure Aveda Salon & Spa of Slinger Inc., 1183 E. Commerce Blvd., Slinger, $150,000;
Waukesha County
Baumgartner Holding Inc., W249N5245 Executive Drive, Sussex, $203,000;
Brookfield Dental Care, 17600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, $943,000;
Dealer First F&I Advocates LLC, N287W6236 Blackhawk Drive, Hartland, $75,000;
DeMars & Associates Ltd., 507 N. Grand Ave., Waukesha, $397,000;
EJP Corp., 2566 Sun Valley Drive, Delafield, $208,800;
Galioto Collision LLC, 205 Wilmont Drive, Waukesha, $725,000;
Galioto Towing LLC, 205 Wilmont Drive, Waukesha, $100,000;
Gehrke Transport LLC, W328S4025 Llanfair Court, Dousman, $63,000;
JMB & Associates LLC, N50 W13906 Overview Drive, Menomonee Falls, $5 million;
Jx2 Inc., 127 E. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc, $150,000;
LaBelle Golf Club LLC, W389 N6996 Pennsylvania St., Oconomowoc, $150,000;
Newest LLC, 531 W. Newhall Ave., Waukesha, $645,000;
Small Ocean LLC, 1217 W. Washington Ave., Oconomowoc, $50,000;
Snow Patrol, 1950 S. Springdale Road, New Berlin, $510,000;
SunAnt Interactive LLC, 13414 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove, $127,500;
The Mosaica Group LLC, N53 W24615 S Corporate Circle, Sussex, $3.6 million;
The Rankin 4 Inc., 300 High St., Brookfield, $256,000;
Thomas Orthodontics, S.C., N94W17900 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls, $100,000.
