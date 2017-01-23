Panda Express planned on Bluemound in Town of Brookfield

Will occupy outlot in front of former Kmart building

by

January 23, 2017, 12:29 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/23/panda-express-planned-on-bluemound-in-town-of-brookfield/

A Panda Express restaurant is planned for the outlot in front of the former Kmart building on W. Bluemound Road in the Town of Brookfield.

Rosemead, Calif.-based CFT NV Development LLC, the company that owns Panda Express Restaurants, bought the property from Menomonee Falls-based Continental Properties Co. for $1.4 million, according to state records.

pandaexpress.shutterstock_364085999

The group is planning a 2,620 square foot drive-thru restaurant at the location, according to Town Clerk Jane Carlson. The plan commission is expected to review the proposal next month.

In August 2016, Continental Properties sold the former Kmart building to a California-based real estate investment firm for $13.7 million. The Brookfield Kmart store closed in December 2013. In 2015, Dunham’s Sports and The Hobby Lobby began leasing space in the building.

Panda Express has been attempting to open a restaurant and strip mall at the former Gasthaus restaurant in Waukesha but has so far been unsuccessful in gaining city approval.

A Panda Express restaurant is planned for the outlot in front of the former Kmart building on W. Bluemound Road in the Town of Brookfield.

Rosemead, Calif.-based CFT NV Development LLC, the company that owns Panda Express Restaurants, bought the property from Menomonee Falls-based Continental Properties Co. for $1.4 million, according to state records.

pandaexpress.shutterstock_364085999

The group is planning a 2,620 square foot drive-thru restaurant at the location, according to Town Clerk Jane Carlson. The plan commission is expected to review the proposal next month.

In August 2016, Continental Properties sold the former Kmart building to a California-based real estate investment firm for $13.7 million. The Brookfield Kmart store closed in December 2013. In 2015, Dunham’s Sports and The Hobby Lobby began leasing space in the building.

Panda Express has been attempting to open a restaurant and strip mall at the former Gasthaus restaurant in Waukesha but has so far been unsuccessful in gaining city approval.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Airlines should add direct flights from Mitchell International to what city?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Trump factor

Business leaders hopeful he’ll boost economy

Subscribe

  • Northwestern Mutual tower, The Corners to open in 2017

    Other major projects ready to move forward this year

    by Corrinne Hess

    January 23, 2017

    In early December, the 617-foot yellow crane lifted its final load, a cooling tower, to the Northwestern Mutual Tower and…

  • Quad, Joy Global lead local stock rally

    Economic Trends 2017

    by Andrew Weiland

    The stock market had a strong bull run in 2016, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 13.4 percent to an all-time high of…

  • Tax changes in store for business owners

    How to prepare now to take advantage

    by Molly Dill

    On the campaign trail, Donald Trump promised to reduce the top corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 15 percent and make…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Brushing up on health care costs
Brushing up on health care costs

Dental benefits can drive decreased medical spend

by Paul Nobile

Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?
Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?

5 steps to nurturing leads all the way to the sale

by Robert Wendt

Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers
Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers

Spotlight on Wisconsin Manufacturers Extension Partnership (WMEP)

by Lee Swindall

Pressed for space?
Pressed for space?

Understand the trade-offs of construction, expansion and relocation

by Jerry Schlitz

Why are your sales flatlining?
Why are your sales flatlining?

The traditional approach just doesn’t work anymore

by Robert Wendt

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Establishing Your Brand Through Video
Thunder Bay Grille – Pewaukee

01/26/20177:45 am-9:30 am

"Navigate" Sales Workshop
C2

01/26/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

2017 Investment & Tax Update
Westmoor Country Club

01/26/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm