Panda Express planned on Bluemound in Town of Brookfield

A Panda Express restaurant is planned for the outlot in front of the former Kmart building on W. Bluemound Road in the Town of Brookfield.

Rosemead, Calif.-based CFT NV Development LLC, the company that owns Panda Express Restaurants, bought the property from Menomonee Falls-based Continental Properties Co. for $1.4 million, according to state records.

The group is planning a 2,620 square foot drive-thru restaurant at the location, according to Town Clerk Jane Carlson. The plan commission is expected to review the proposal next month.

In August 2016, Continental Properties sold the former Kmart building to a California-based real estate investment firm for $13.7 million. The Brookfield Kmart store closed in December 2013. In 2015, Dunham’s Sports and The Hobby Lobby began leasing space in the building.

Panda Express has been attempting to open a restaurant and strip mall at the former Gasthaus restaurant in Waukesha but has so far been unsuccessful in gaining city approval.