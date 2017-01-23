Miller Park’s Gehl Club to become Northwestern Mutual Legends Club

Multi-year agreement includes lemonade fundraiser

by

January 23, 2017, 11:52 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/23/miller-parks-gehl-club-to-become-northwestern-mutual-legends-club/

Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. has reached a new multi-year agreement with the Milwaukee Brewers to sponsor the stadium venue formerly known as the Gehl Club.

Miller Park

Miller Park

The sponsorship includes updating the décor in the venue, located on the third base line of the Club Level at Miller Park; renaming the space The Northwestern Mutual Legends Club; and installing a lemonade stand that will benefit the company’s nonprofit partner, Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. Northwestern Mutual volunteers and Brewers employees will sell lemonade from the branded stand, and gross proceeds will go to ALSF for use in childhood cancer research.

The Northwestern Mutual Legends Club will have a private entrance and restroom, indoor and outdoor seating, a lounge, a concierge and personal wait staff. It will have an all-you-can-eat buffet, a carving station, appetizers and a gourmet salad station. Klement’s sausages, a build-your-own nachos bar, desserts, unlimited soft drinks, two complementary beers or wines, and coffee will also be available. Tickets to the club are $85 and up.

“This partnership with the Milwaukee Brewers will enable us to strengthen and improve our community, while we also help fight childhood cancer,” said John Schlifske, chairman and chief executive officer of Northwestern Mutual. “Funding for childhood cancer research is a crucial need to bring life-saving treatments and cures to children and families facing cancer so they can fully experience all the joy and happiness of life.”

West Bend-based Gehl Co. established a multi-year sponsorship of the venue in 2007 when it first opened. It can accommodate about 240 people.

Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. has reached a new multi-year agreement with the Milwaukee Brewers to sponsor the stadium venue formerly known as the Gehl Club.

Miller Park

Miller Park

The sponsorship includes updating the décor in the venue, located on the third base line of the Club Level at Miller Park; renaming the space The Northwestern Mutual Legends Club; and installing a lemonade stand that will benefit the company’s nonprofit partner, Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. Northwestern Mutual volunteers and Brewers employees will sell lemonade from the branded stand, and gross proceeds will go to ALSF for use in childhood cancer research.

The Northwestern Mutual Legends Club will have a private entrance and restroom, indoor and outdoor seating, a lounge, a concierge and personal wait staff. It will have an all-you-can-eat buffet, a carving station, appetizers and a gourmet salad station. Klement’s sausages, a build-your-own nachos bar, desserts, unlimited soft drinks, two complementary beers or wines, and coffee will also be available. Tickets to the club are $85 and up.

“This partnership with the Milwaukee Brewers will enable us to strengthen and improve our community, while we also help fight childhood cancer,” said John Schlifske, chairman and chief executive officer of Northwestern Mutual. “Funding for childhood cancer research is a crucial need to bring life-saving treatments and cures to children and families facing cancer so they can fully experience all the joy and happiness of life.”

West Bend-based Gehl Co. established a multi-year sponsorship of the venue in 2007 when it first opened. It can accommodate about 240 people.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Airlines should add direct flights from Mitchell International to what city?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Trump factor

Business leaders hopeful he’ll boost economy

Subscribe

  • Northwestern Mutual tower, The Corners to open in 2017

    Other major projects ready to move forward this year

    by Corrinne Hess

    January 23, 2017

    In early December, the 617-foot yellow crane lifted its final load, a cooling tower, to the Northwestern Mutual Tower and…

  • Quad, Joy Global lead local stock rally

    Economic Trends 2017

    by Andrew Weiland

    The stock market had a strong bull run in 2016, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 13.4 percent to an all-time high of…

  • Tax changes in store for business owners

    How to prepare now to take advantage

    by Molly Dill

    On the campaign trail, Donald Trump promised to reduce the top corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 15 percent and make…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Brushing up on health care costs
Brushing up on health care costs

Dental benefits can drive decreased medical spend

by Paul Nobile

Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?
Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?

5 steps to nurturing leads all the way to the sale

by Robert Wendt

Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers
Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers

Spotlight on Wisconsin Manufacturers Extension Partnership (WMEP)

by Lee Swindall

Pressed for space?
Pressed for space?

Understand the trade-offs of construction, expansion and relocation

by Jerry Schlitz

Why are your sales flatlining?
Why are your sales flatlining?

The traditional approach just doesn’t work anymore

by Robert Wendt

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Establishing Your Brand Through Video
Thunder Bay Grille – Pewaukee

01/26/20177:45 am-9:30 am

"Navigate" Sales Workshop
C2

01/26/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

2017 Investment & Tax Update
Westmoor Country Club

01/26/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm