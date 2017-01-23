Miller Park’s Gehl Club to become Northwestern Mutual Legends Club

Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. has reached a new multi-year agreement with the Milwaukee Brewers to sponsor the stadium venue formerly known as the Gehl Club.

The sponsorship includes updating the décor in the venue, located on the third base line of the Club Level at Miller Park; renaming the space The Northwestern Mutual Legends Club; and installing a lemonade stand that will benefit the company’s nonprofit partner, Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. Northwestern Mutual volunteers and Brewers employees will sell lemonade from the branded stand, and gross proceeds will go to ALSF for use in childhood cancer research.

The Northwestern Mutual Legends Club will have a private entrance and restroom, indoor and outdoor seating, a lounge, a concierge and personal wait staff. It will have an all-you-can-eat buffet, a carving station, appetizers and a gourmet salad station. Klement’s sausages, a build-your-own nachos bar, desserts, unlimited soft drinks, two complementary beers or wines, and coffee will also be available. Tickets to the club are $85 and up.

“This partnership with the Milwaukee Brewers will enable us to strengthen and improve our community, while we also help fight childhood cancer,” said John Schlifske, chairman and chief executive officer of Northwestern Mutual. “Funding for childhood cancer research is a crucial need to bring life-saving treatments and cures to children and families facing cancer so they can fully experience all the joy and happiness of life.”

West Bend-based Gehl Co. established a multi-year sponsorship of the venue in 2007 when it first opened. It can accommodate about 240 people.