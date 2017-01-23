Last chance to register for Economic Trends breakfast

The annual Northern Trust Economic Trends breakfast will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Italian Community Center, 631 E. Chicago St., Milwaukee.

The deadline to register for the event is the end of the day on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Click here to register.

The speakers at the 16th annual Northern Trust Economic Trends Breakfast will talk about the impact of the Donald Trump presidential administration and other industry trends to watch for in 2017. The speakers will include:

Each year about 500 people attend the Economic Trends Breakfast. Click here to see a video from the 2016 Economic Trends Breakfast.

In addition to title sponsor Northern Trust, the Economic Trends Breakfast is also sponsored by Davis & Kuelthau. Bridgewood Advisors and The Bartolotta Catering Company & Events are supporting sponsors.