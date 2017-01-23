Jim Mueller

January 23, 2017, 1:00 AM

Jim Mueller
President, Mueller QAAS
N19 W24400 Riverwood Drive, Waukesha
www.myqaas.com
Industry: Insurance consulting
Number of employees: 5
Family: Married 36 years to wife, Mary Jo; mother to children Susan, Paul and Jim. First grandchild was born last year, with one more on the way.

What was the smartest thing your company did in the past year?

“Focused on collaborating with employers, employees, providers and insurers on a higher quality, accessible and affordable health care marketplace in southeast Wisconsin.”

What’s new at your company?

“We are growing our client roster and our workforce. Last year, we saw our number of clients grow by more than 60 percent and we recently hired our fifth employee in anticipation
of continued growth.”

Do you plan to hire any additional staff or make any significant capital investments in your company in the next year?

“We are always looking at significant investments in people and acquisitions.”

What will be your company’s main challenges in the next year?

“To help employers understand that their health plan administrators have a fiduciary responsibility to act prudently and solely in the interest of plan participants and their beneficiaries, and that brokers may face a conflict of interest if they are paid by the insurance companies.”

What’s the hottest trend for your industry?

“We are seeing increased interest in ‘at risk’ provider contracts, in which health care providers take financial risk for the care of an employer’s covered employees and their dependents.”

Do you have a business mantra?

“Yes; it’s in our name. QAAS stands for Quality, Affordability, Accessibility and Strategy. Our goal is to bring all four to the southeast Wisconsin employer community.”

From a business standpoint, who do you look up to?

“Historically, Frank F. Haack. Recently, Mark Zuckerberg.”

What was the best advice you ever received?

“Surround yourself with bright people with a variety of skillsets who are committed to a common set of goals.”

What’s the funniest thing that ever happened to you in your career?

“Early in my career, shortly after I joined Frank F. Haack & Associates as president of the Employee Benefit Group, Bill Haack and I had a big appointment in downtown Milwaukee. Bill had a new car, so he drove. After he parked, I opened the door a few inches to see if traffic was coming and a bus hit the door. I felt ill then, but it’s funny now!”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“Family and friends are a big part of my life outside work. I enjoy supporting UWM and Marquette basketball and cheering on the Bucks and Packers. Investing and some golf and travel are also fun.”

