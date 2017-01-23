Health care at a crossroads

Economic Trends 2017

by

January 23, 2017, 1:00 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/23/health-care-at-a-crossroads/

The health care industry is an exceedingly complex and enormous chunk of the national economy. It represents around 18 percent of the gross domestic product. But for many businesses and individuals – and even for the state and federal government entities that administer Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements – it has become unaffordable.

Hospital costs and insurance premiums have been climbing steadily for years.

In May of 2016, the Milliman Medical Index estimated that the total cost of health care that year for the average American family of four covered by a typical employer-sponsored health plan would exceed $25,000. In 2001, the first year the Milliman Medical Index began tracking annual health care costs, the projected cost was $8,414.

LaConte

LaConte

Cynthia LaConte, chief executive officer and president of Milwaukee-based Dohmen, believes this needs to change.

“We have to change the payment system away from volume-based incentives to outcomes-based rewards,” she said. “We have to apply technology. We have to apply market-driven principles like transparency and consumerism. People want to believe this is a political issue, but it’s not. Our nation’s health care crisis was created over decades spanning administrations in both parties. It will be solved the same way.”

LaConte will be a presenter at the Northern Trust Economic Trends Conference presented by BizTimes Media on Jan. 26.

In addition to her role leading Dohmen, LaConte is the founder and president of Dohmen’s Life Sciences Services company.

She will speak about the unique role health care plays in the national economy, as well as the role the life sciences industry plays in the state economy and the key economic trends that are shaping it, such as value-based pricing, precision medicine and the use of new, disruptive technologies.

“All business leaders have an important role in shaping the world around them,” LaConte said. “They carry an economic and social responsibility to positively influence employees, customers, communities – even entire industries. But health care is unique; it touches everyone.”

The debate over the direction of the nation’s health care industry is expected to intensify under the incoming presidential administration. President Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress have made it clear they intend to repeal the Affordable Care Act, known colloquially as Obamacare.

“Rhetoric like ‘repeal and replace’ isn’t helpful because it misleads the American people into thinking there’s some kind of party-driven, simple solution out there,” LaConte said. “There isn’t.”

In reality, the industry and the Affordable Care Act may be far too complex and far-reaching to dismantle and reassemble all at once.

The health care industry is an exceedingly complex and enormous chunk of the national economy. It represents around 18 percent of the gross domestic product. But for many businesses and individuals – and even for the state and federal government entities that administer Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements – it has become unaffordable.

Hospital costs and insurance premiums have been climbing steadily for years.

In May of 2016, the Milliman Medical Index estimated that the total cost of health care that year for the average American family of four covered by a typical employer-sponsored health plan would exceed $25,000. In 2001, the first year the Milliman Medical Index began tracking annual health care costs, the projected cost was $8,414.

LaConte

LaConte

Cynthia LaConte, chief executive officer and president of Milwaukee-based Dohmen, believes this needs to change.

“We have to change the payment system away from volume-based incentives to outcomes-based rewards,” she said. “We have to apply technology. We have to apply market-driven principles like transparency and consumerism. People want to believe this is a political issue, but it’s not. Our nation’s health care crisis was created over decades spanning administrations in both parties. It will be solved the same way.”

LaConte will be a presenter at the Northern Trust Economic Trends Conference presented by BizTimes Media on Jan. 26.

In addition to her role leading Dohmen, LaConte is the founder and president of Dohmen’s Life Sciences Services company.

She will speak about the unique role health care plays in the national economy, as well as the role the life sciences industry plays in the state economy and the key economic trends that are shaping it, such as value-based pricing, precision medicine and the use of new, disruptive technologies.

“All business leaders have an important role in shaping the world around them,” LaConte said. “They carry an economic and social responsibility to positively influence employees, customers, communities – even entire industries. But health care is unique; it touches everyone.”

The debate over the direction of the nation’s health care industry is expected to intensify under the incoming presidential administration. President Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress have made it clear they intend to repeal the Affordable Care Act, known colloquially as Obamacare.

“Rhetoric like ‘repeal and replace’ isn’t helpful because it misleads the American people into thinking there’s some kind of party-driven, simple solution out there,” LaConte said. “There isn’t.”

In reality, the industry and the Affordable Care Act may be far too complex and far-reaching to dismantle and reassemble all at once.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Airlines should add direct flights from Mitchell International to what city?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Trump factor

Business leaders hopeful he’ll boost economy

Subscribe

  • Northwestern Mutual tower, The Corners to open in 2017

    Other major projects ready to move forward this year

    by Corrinne Hess

    January 23, 2017

    In early December, the 617-foot yellow crane lifted its final load, a cooling tower, to the Northwestern Mutual Tower and…

  • Quad, Joy Global lead local stock rally

    Economic Trends 2017

    by Andrew Weiland

    The stock market had a strong bull run in 2016, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 13.4 percent to an all-time high of…

  • Tax changes in store for business owners

    How to prepare now to take advantage

    by Molly Dill

    On the campaign trail, Donald Trump promised to reduce the top corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 15 percent and make…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Brushing up on health care costs
Brushing up on health care costs

Dental benefits can drive decreased medical spend

by Paul Nobile

Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?
Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?

5 steps to nurturing leads all the way to the sale

by Robert Wendt

Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers
Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers

Spotlight on Wisconsin Manufacturers Extension Partnership (WMEP)

by Lee Swindall

Pressed for space?
Pressed for space?

Understand the trade-offs of construction, expansion and relocation

by Jerry Schlitz

Why are your sales flatlining?
Why are your sales flatlining?

The traditional approach just doesn’t work anymore

by Robert Wendt

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Establishing Your Brand Through Video
Thunder Bay Grille – Pewaukee

01/26/20177:45 am-9:30 am

"Navigate" Sales Workshop
C2

01/26/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

2017 Investment & Tax Update
Westmoor Country Club

01/26/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm