Zünd America relocating from Franklin to Oak Creek

Zünd America Inc. has an option to purchase a 3.4-acre parcel from Woodman’s Food Market with the intention of building a new U.S. headquarters for its growing North American sales and service operations.

The new building, which will be located immediately west of Woodman’s Food Market, will be a combination of offices, showroom and warehouse space. Zünd Systemtechnik AG, a company specializing in industrial, precision cutting machines, has its world headquarters in Altstätten, Switzerland.

Zünd America’s current U.S. headquarters is located at 5068 Ashland Way in Franklin.

“Drexel Town Square revealed a unique opportunity for our company given its growing urban amenities,” said Chris Nicholson, vice president of Zünd America. “When our corporate leadership toured the development, they were awed that such new, urbanist stylings could be found in the United States.”

Nicholson could not say how many employees would be relocating to the Oak Creek headquarters. He said more information would be provided in February or March.

Site specifics and building construction timelines are yet to be determined, but Zünd America is planning an approximately 45,000-square-foot building. The company intends to submit formal plans to Oak Creek officials in the coming weeks.

“We are excited to partner with Zünd America Inc. on its expansion plans, and are happy the company has chosen Oak Creek to be its new home,” said Andrew Vickers, city administrator. “This announcement truly speaks to efforts the city has made in creating a well-planned, welcoming environment in Drexel Town Square.”