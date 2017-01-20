Zünd America relocating from Franklin to Oak Creek

Company purchasing 3.4-acre parcel from Woodman's

by

January 20, 2017, 2:22 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/20/zund-america-relocating-from-franklin-to-oak-creek/

Zünd America Inc. has an option to purchase a 3.4-acre parcel from Woodman’s Food Market with the intention of building a new U.S. headquarters for its growing North American sales and service operations.

The new building, which will be located immediately west of Woodman’s Food Market,  will be a combination of offices, showroom and warehouse space. Zünd Systemtechnik AG, a company specializing in industrial, precision cutting machines, has its world headquarters in Altstätten, Switzerland.

Zünd America’s current U.S. headquarters is located at 5068 Ashland Way in Franklin.

“Drexel Town Square revealed a unique opportunity for our company given its growing urban amenities,” said Chris Nicholson, vice president of Zünd America. “When our corporate leadership toured the development, they were awed that such new, urbanist stylings could be found in the United States.”

Nicholson could not say how many employees would be relocating to the Oak Creek headquarters. He said more information would be provided in February or March.

Site specifics and building construction timelines are yet to be determined, but Zünd America is planning an approximately 45,000-square-foot building. The company intends to submit formal plans to Oak Creek officials in the coming weeks.

“We are excited to partner with Zünd America Inc. on its expansion plans, and are happy the company has chosen Oak Creek to be its new home,” said Andrew Vickers, city administrator. “This announcement truly speaks to efforts the city has made in creating a well-planned, welcoming environment in Drexel Town Square.”

Zünd America Inc. has an option to purchase a 3.4-acre parcel from Woodman’s Food Market with the intention of building a new U.S. headquarters for its growing North American sales and service operations.

The new building, which will be located immediately west of Woodman’s Food Market,  will be a combination of offices, showroom and warehouse space. Zünd Systemtechnik AG, a company specializing in industrial, precision cutting machines, has its world headquarters in Altstätten, Switzerland.

Zünd America’s current U.S. headquarters is located at 5068 Ashland Way in Franklin.

“Drexel Town Square revealed a unique opportunity for our company given its growing urban amenities,” said Chris Nicholson, vice president of Zünd America. “When our corporate leadership toured the development, they were awed that such new, urbanist stylings could be found in the United States.”

Nicholson could not say how many employees would be relocating to the Oak Creek headquarters. He said more information would be provided in February or March.

Site specifics and building construction timelines are yet to be determined, but Zünd America is planning an approximately 45,000-square-foot building. The company intends to submit formal plans to Oak Creek officials in the coming weeks.

“We are excited to partner with Zünd America Inc. on its expansion plans, and are happy the company has chosen Oak Creek to be its new home,” said Andrew Vickers, city administrator. “This announcement truly speaks to efforts the city has made in creating a well-planned, welcoming environment in Drexel Town Square.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Airlines should add direct flights from Mitchell International to what city?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Downtown Hotel Showdown

Upstart rival challenges Marcus Corp.

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?
Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?

5 steps to nurturing leads all the way to the sale

by Robert Wendt

Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers
Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers

Spotlight on Wisconsin Manufacturers Extension Partnership (WMEP)

by Lee Swindall

Pressed for space?
Pressed for space?

Understand the trade-offs of construction, expansion and relocation

by Jerry Schlitz

Why are your sales flatlining?
Why are your sales flatlining?

The traditional approach just doesn’t work anymore

by Robert Wendt

Helping under-served groups build business and personal success
Helping under-served groups build business and personal success

Spotlight on WWBIC

by Tricia Braun

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Independent Business Association of Wisconsin Breakfast
Wisconsin Club

01/20/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Establishing Your Brand Through Video
Thunder Bay Grille – Pewaukee

01/26/20177:45 am-9:30 am

"Navigate" Sales Workshop
C2

01/26/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm