Rodriguez named Marcus Theatres chairman

January 20, 2017

Rolando Rodriguez has been named chairman of Marcus Theatres.

Rodriguez currently serves as president and chief executive officer of Marcus Theatres, and will take on the chairman role in addition to his current responsibilities, while continuing in his positions as executive vice president, investment committee member and manager of the real estate portfolio for Milwaukee-based parent company The Marcus Corp.

He was named president and CEO in 2013, and since that time has undertaken $200 million in capital improvements to the company’s theaters around the country, which has included new technology and amenities such as concessions and seating. In addition, Rodriguez recently led the acquisition of St. Louis-based Wehrenberg Theatres and its 14 locations, increasing Marcus Theatres’ geographic reach.

Before he joined Marcus Theatres, Rodriguez was president, CEO and board member of Rave Cinemas in Dallas, Texas. He also previously worked at AMC Theatres and Wal-Mart. Rodriguez holds a bachelor’s degree from Eckerd College and an MBA from Rockhurst University.

“Rolando has led a high-performing team focused on strategic execution and growth that has driven Marcus Theatres to consistent industry-leading outperformance,” said Gregory Marcus, president and chief executive officer of The Marcus Corp. “Rolando is an incredible asset to our team. The additional title of chairman recognizes his tireless work and the results he has achieved since he joined our company.”

