ProHealth Care will move its Brookfield clinic into a new building to be built in The Corridor development in Brookfield.

The new building will be along Discovery Drive, just south of Bluemound Road and west of Calhoun Road, south of the Dick’s Sporting Goods store.

The Corridor is a mixed-use project on 66 acres between Bluemound Road and I-94 that is being developed by Irgens.

“Medical services have long been part of our plan for The Corridor, and ProHealth Care will be an outstanding addition to the development,” said Mark Irgens, chief executive officer of Irgens.

Susan Edwards, president and chief executive officer of ProHealth Care, said the new location will provide the room ProHealth needs for its growing number of patients in the Brookfield area.

The new ProHealth Medical Group clinic will occupy a two-story, 50,000-square-foot building. It will accommodate both primary care and specialty physicians, as well as an urgent care center. The clinic will offer lab and X-ray services.

In addition to family medicine, the specialty services at the clinic will include obstetrics and gynecology, cardiology, electrophysiology, allergy, endocrinology, psychiatry, psychology and nephrology.

ProHealth Care’s current clinic in Brookfield is at 2085 N. Calhoun Road, two miles north of the new site. ProHealth Care will retain that building and is considering various options for its use.

Construction will begin in the spring, and the new clinic will open in late spring or early summer of 2018.

The $153 million Corridor project is split into three sections. The middle section will have a wellness/health care and hospitality focus, the section along I-94 is the office portion of the project and the northern section, along Bluemound Road, is retail focused, with Dick’s Sporting Goods as the anchor tenant. Portillo’s also fronts Bluemound Road.