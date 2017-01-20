Mortenson Construction to build Marquette’s athletic performance research center

Mortenson Construction has been selected to build Marquette University’s proposed $120 million athletic performance research center, which will be built in partnership with Aurora Health Care.

“Mortenson is an excellent partner for this innovative project, and we are looking forward to collaborating with them to construct a world-class facility that becomes a destination for both scientific researchers and athletes,” said Lora Strigens, Marquette’s vice president for planning and strategy.

The Minneapolis firm is the largest sports builder in the country, having completed more than 170 sports projects in the U.S., including the Milwaukee Bucks’ new arena. The firm also has worked with Marquette University on a number of recent projects.

Most recently, Marquette and Mortenson partnered with Habitat for Humanity to salvage seven tons of material when they demolished five buildings on campus totaling 149,000 square feet. The profits from the materials were donated to Habitat for Humanity to help reduce the price of houses for first-time homebuyers in the area.

Strigens said Mortenson will team with the architect of record, Sink Combs Dethlefs, which was announced in August.

“We are pleased to serve as Marquette’s building partner for their new athletic performance research center,” said Scott Heberlein, vice president and general manager at Mortenson. “The center will advance athletics and research at the university by combining fitness and health care into a collaborative space that will not only serve Marquette, but our entire community.”

The university announced in January 2016 that Aurora would be making an investment of $40 million toward the APRC project.