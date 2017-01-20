Milwaukee Press Club to honor local ‘superheroes’

City Birthday Party is Jan. 26

by

January 20, 2017, 1:39 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/20/milwaukee-press-club-to-honor-local-superheroes/

The Milwaukee Press Club will honor southeastern Wisconsin’s “superheroes” at its annual Milwaukee City Birthday Party next week.

Judge JoAnn Eiring and Judge Derek Mosley. Eiring will be among those recognized at the City Birthday Party.

Judge JoAnn Eiring and Judge Derek Mosley. Eiring will be among those recognized at the City Birthday Party.

MPC called upon the community to nominate the heroes among us and received dozens of nominations. Its board of governors and the party planning committee chose 10 winners. They were held up for accomplishments as varied as donating an organ to serving as a spiritual leader to mentoring at-risk youth.

The winners are:

  • Shariff Brookens, a Milwaukee teenager with a life-threatening medical condition who used his Make-A-Wish to hold a fundraiser for local charities;
  • Darienne Driver, superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools, who has increased attendance, improved literacy and improved ratings for the city’s schools;
  • JoAnn Eiring, a BizTimes Health Care Hero and Brookfield municipal court judge who donated a kidney to Milwaukee municipal court judge Derek Mosley;
  • Andre Ellis, who started a mentoring program for at-risk African-American youth in the 53206 zip code;
  • Tom Ellis, who came out of retirement to serve as executive director of the floundering Silver Spring Neighborhood Center to ensure residents of Westlawn have access to crucial services and programs;
  • Father Tim Kitzke, vicar general of urban ministries for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee;
  • Vincent Noth, executive director of Riverwest Food Pantry, which he has transformed into a resource hub for the community;
  • Tom Pechacek, electrical services operations manager for the City of Milwaukee, who is on-call at all hours to keep the lights on;
  • the Precious Lives team, which told stories through print and broadcast media about how gun violence impacts Milwaukee;
  • and Marty Schreiber, one-time Wisconsin governor and an advocate for caregivers of those living with Alzheimer’s disease.

The event will be held Thursday, Jan. 26, at The Grain Exchange, 225 E. Michigan St. in Milwaukee. Cost is $35, free for MPC members, and includes appetizers, beer and birthday cake. For more information or to register, visit the Milwaukee Press Club.

The Milwaukee Press Club will honor southeastern Wisconsin’s “superheroes” at its annual Milwaukee City Birthday Party next week.

Judge JoAnn Eiring and Judge Derek Mosley. Eiring will be among those recognized at the City Birthday Party.

Judge JoAnn Eiring and Judge Derek Mosley. Eiring will be among those recognized at the City Birthday Party.

MPC called upon the community to nominate the heroes among us and received dozens of nominations. Its board of governors and the party planning committee chose 10 winners. They were held up for accomplishments as varied as donating an organ to serving as a spiritual leader to mentoring at-risk youth.

The winners are:

  • Shariff Brookens, a Milwaukee teenager with a life-threatening medical condition who used his Make-A-Wish to hold a fundraiser for local charities;
  • Darienne Driver, superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools, who has increased attendance, improved literacy and improved ratings for the city’s schools;
  • JoAnn Eiring, a BizTimes Health Care Hero and Brookfield municipal court judge who donated a kidney to Milwaukee municipal court judge Derek Mosley;
  • Andre Ellis, who started a mentoring program for at-risk African-American youth in the 53206 zip code;
  • Tom Ellis, who came out of retirement to serve as executive director of the floundering Silver Spring Neighborhood Center to ensure residents of Westlawn have access to crucial services and programs;
  • Father Tim Kitzke, vicar general of urban ministries for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee;
  • Vincent Noth, executive director of Riverwest Food Pantry, which he has transformed into a resource hub for the community;
  • Tom Pechacek, electrical services operations manager for the City of Milwaukee, who is on-call at all hours to keep the lights on;
  • the Precious Lives team, which told stories through print and broadcast media about how gun violence impacts Milwaukee;
  • and Marty Schreiber, one-time Wisconsin governor and an advocate for caregivers of those living with Alzheimer’s disease.

The event will be held Thursday, Jan. 26, at The Grain Exchange, 225 E. Michigan St. in Milwaukee. Cost is $35, free for MPC members, and includes appetizers, beer and birthday cake. For more information or to register, visit the Milwaukee Press Club.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Airlines should add direct flights from Mitchell International to what city?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Downtown Hotel Showdown

Upstart rival challenges Marcus Corp.

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?
Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?

5 steps to nurturing leads all the way to the sale

by Robert Wendt

Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers
Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers

Spotlight on Wisconsin Manufacturers Extension Partnership (WMEP)

by Lee Swindall

Pressed for space?
Pressed for space?

Understand the trade-offs of construction, expansion and relocation

by Jerry Schlitz

Why are your sales flatlining?
Why are your sales flatlining?

The traditional approach just doesn’t work anymore

by Robert Wendt

Helping under-served groups build business and personal success
Helping under-served groups build business and personal success

Spotlight on WWBIC

by Tricia Braun

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Independent Business Association of Wisconsin Breakfast
Wisconsin Club

01/20/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Establishing Your Brand Through Video
Thunder Bay Grille – Pewaukee

01/26/20177:45 am-9:30 am

"Navigate" Sales Workshop
C2

01/26/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm