Briohn Building Corp. planning business park in Pewaukee

An affiliate of Brookfield-based Briohn Building Corp. purchased a total of 17.1 acres of land near the intersection of I-94 and Highway 16 in the City of Pewaukee and is planning to develop a business park.

BBC Land Ventures LLC purchased two parcels from Laurie Stollenwerk for a total of $1.79 million, according to state records.

The intent is to split the land. One project already is planned for an 80,000-square-foot building on the east side of the property, said Nelson Williams, chief executive officer of Briohn Building Corp.

The remaining land can accommodate users of varying sizes and has already received much interest, Williams said.

“Our team went through a long process with the City of Pewaukee to obtain the necessary approvals for an industrial use on the property and we are very pleased to launch two new projects on the site this spring,” Williams said.

Williams could not comment yet on the second project.

Pewaukee-based Capital Commercial LLC, a local real estate advisor, represented Briohn in the purchase of the parcel.

“We are pleased to have a pending sale for the west parcel of land, and given the extensive visibility and lack of land in Waukesha County, we have several businesses interested in the eastern parcel,” said Matthew Quest, principal of Capital Commercial. “As a local Pewaukee business, we’re excited to see the continued investment, development and job growth to the area.”