The Great Escape considering up to six Wisconsin locations

Waukesha would be state headquarters

by

January 19, 2017, 1:17 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/19/the-great-escape-considering-up-to-six-wisconsin-locations/

Home entertainment retailer The Great Escape plans to open up to six stores in Wisconsin, with the Master Z’s location in Waukesha serving as the state headquarters.

Master Z's.

The Waukesha Master Z’s headquarters.

BizTimes was the first to report on Dec. 29 that South Holland, Illinois-based The Great Escape plans to acquire Master Z’s.

At a Jan. 9 Waukesha Board of Zoning Appeals meeting, board members approved a zoning variance for a planned 25,000-square-foot expansion that is expected to pave the way for the deal to close.

Master Z’s owner Jim Lindenberg and The Great Escape president Marc Rush made their case for the variance to the board at the meeting. The retailer’s plans to keep the Wisconsin headquarters in Waukesha helped convince the board members to approve the variance.

The Great Escape plans to open at least two stores in addition to the Master Z’s acquisition, Rush told the board.

“One store is not what we’re coming to Milwaukee for,” he said. “We don’t open a store in each state. We usually open two to six stores in each state.”

Lindenberg welcomed the board’s approval of the variance.

“That’s good news, that’s the first major step, and now the due diligence is taking place,” he said.

Lindenberg said the acquisition is expected to be completed within two months. The Great Escape would keep the Master Z’s name, as well as its other location at Bayshore Town Center in Glendale, in the integration, he said.

Master Z’s has 12 full-time and four part-time employees, all of whom would be kept on by The Great Escape, which also has plans to add more salespeople once the addition is completed, Lindenberg said.

“(The Great Escape was) coming into Wisconsin and they had picked Brookfield and they’re a national retailer with 26 stores and they have great mindpower; they have a great reputation,” Lindenberg said. “So I didn’t want to compete with a big national chain, but more important than that is they provide better benefits, better profit sharing, better opportunities for the people (who work at Master Z’s.)”

Lindenberg would exit the business in the transaction. A serial entrepreneur, he isn’t worried about finding his next passion project.

“I will be a free agent for the first time. I was always jumping to something,” he said. “I have no immediate plans, so I’m going to see who calls.”

Home entertainment retailer The Great Escape plans to open up to six stores in Wisconsin, with the Master Z’s location in Waukesha serving as the state headquarters.

Master Z's.

The Waukesha Master Z’s headquarters.

BizTimes was the first to report on Dec. 29 that South Holland, Illinois-based The Great Escape plans to acquire Master Z’s.

At a Jan. 9 Waukesha Board of Zoning Appeals meeting, board members approved a zoning variance for a planned 25,000-square-foot expansion that is expected to pave the way for the deal to close.

Master Z’s owner Jim Lindenberg and The Great Escape president Marc Rush made their case for the variance to the board at the meeting. The retailer’s plans to keep the Wisconsin headquarters in Waukesha helped convince the board members to approve the variance.

The Great Escape plans to open at least two stores in addition to the Master Z’s acquisition, Rush told the board.

“One store is not what we’re coming to Milwaukee for,” he said. “We don’t open a store in each state. We usually open two to six stores in each state.”

Lindenberg welcomed the board’s approval of the variance.

“That’s good news, that’s the first major step, and now the due diligence is taking place,” he said.

Lindenberg said the acquisition is expected to be completed within two months. The Great Escape would keep the Master Z’s name, as well as its other location at Bayshore Town Center in Glendale, in the integration, he said.

Master Z’s has 12 full-time and four part-time employees, all of whom would be kept on by The Great Escape, which also has plans to add more salespeople once the addition is completed, Lindenberg said.

“(The Great Escape was) coming into Wisconsin and they had picked Brookfield and they’re a national retailer with 26 stores and they have great mindpower; they have a great reputation,” Lindenberg said. “So I didn’t want to compete with a big national chain, but more important than that is they provide better benefits, better profit sharing, better opportunities for the people (who work at Master Z’s.)”

Lindenberg would exit the business in the transaction. A serial entrepreneur, he isn’t worried about finding his next passion project.

“I will be a free agent for the first time. I was always jumping to something,” he said. “I have no immediate plans, so I’m going to see who calls.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Airlines should add direct flights from Mitchell International to what city?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Downtown Hotel Showdown

Upstart rival challenges Marcus Corp.

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers
Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers

Spotlight on Wisconsin Manufacturers Extension Partnership (WMEP)

by Lee Swindall

Pressed for space?
Pressed for space?

Understand the trade-offs of construction, expansion and relocation

by Jerry Schlitz

Why are your sales flatlining?
Why are your sales flatlining?

The traditional approach just doesn’t work anymore

by Robert Wendt

Helping under-served groups build business and personal success
Helping under-served groups build business and personal success

Spotlight on WWBIC

by Tricia Braun

Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions
Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions

Employee Assistance Programs help workers reduce stress, achieve personal goals

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

01/19/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Independent Business Association of Wisconsin Breakfast
Wisconsin Club

01/20/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Establishing Your Brand Through Video
Thunder Bay Grille – Pewaukee

01/26/20177:45 am-9:30 am