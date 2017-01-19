Marquette gets $10 million donation for new dorm

Residence hall to be named after former president Rev. Robert Wild

by

January 19, 2017, 12:33 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/19/marquette-gets-10-million-donation-for-new-dorm/

Ray and Kay Eckstein, two longtime Marquette University alumni donors, have pledged to give $10 million toward construction of the university’s new $96 million residence hall being built on the corner of West Wells Street and North 17th Street, Marquette president Michael Lovell announced during his annual campus address Wednesday.

The Eckstein’s contribution to the project is on the condition that the university raises an additional $10 million on its own for the project, and names the building after former Marquette President Rev. Robert Wild, S.J.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“Having known Father Wild for nearly two decades and observed his leadership in service to Marquette, Kay and I are delighted to do our part to encourage the support of others so that the university can name this new student residence in his honor,” Ray Eckstein said. “We are very happy that there will be a place at Marquette that bears his name in recognition of his many contributions revitalizing and building the campus during his presidency.”

The Ecksteins gave $51 million to Marquette in 2007 to build Marquette University’s new law school, named Eckstein Hall. They also gave money to support the construction of the new university Jesuit Residence in 2014.

Wild served as president of Marquette from 1996 to 2011, and then returned to the helm briefly from 2013 to 2014 as interim president. He is now the university’s chancellor. During his tenure as president, Marquette raised more than $800 million, including more than $200 million for scholarships, according to a statement issued by the university. He oversaw several campus construction projects, including the Raynor Library, the Al McGuire Center, the new Engineering Hall and Eckstein Hall.

Marquette broke ground on the new residence hall in November. The dormitory will be co-ed and house freshman and sophomore students beginning in 2018. The building will have two 375-bed buildings, connected through the lower levels by a dining area and community space.

Upon its completion, the university will raze the 50-year-old McCormick Hall on the corner of North 16th Street and West Wisconsin Avenue.

Milwaukee-based architecture firm Workshop Architects and Baltimore-based design firm Design Collective were selected by Marquette in July to develop a vision for the new residence hall. Construction firm J.H. Findorff & Son, Inc., which has offices in Madison and Milwaukee, is the construction management firm for the project.

Ray and Kay Eckstein, two longtime Marquette University alumni donors, have pledged to give $10 million toward construction of the university’s new $96 million residence hall being built on the corner of West Wells Street and North 17th Street, Marquette president Michael Lovell announced during his annual campus address Wednesday.

The Eckstein’s contribution to the project is on the condition that the university raises an additional $10 million on its own for the project, and names the building after former Marquette President Rev. Robert Wild, S.J.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“Having known Father Wild for nearly two decades and observed his leadership in service to Marquette, Kay and I are delighted to do our part to encourage the support of others so that the university can name this new student residence in his honor,” Ray Eckstein said. “We are very happy that there will be a place at Marquette that bears his name in recognition of his many contributions revitalizing and building the campus during his presidency.”

The Ecksteins gave $51 million to Marquette in 2007 to build Marquette University’s new law school, named Eckstein Hall. They also gave money to support the construction of the new university Jesuit Residence in 2014.

Wild served as president of Marquette from 1996 to 2011, and then returned to the helm briefly from 2013 to 2014 as interim president. He is now the university’s chancellor. During his tenure as president, Marquette raised more than $800 million, including more than $200 million for scholarships, according to a statement issued by the university. He oversaw several campus construction projects, including the Raynor Library, the Al McGuire Center, the new Engineering Hall and Eckstein Hall.

Marquette broke ground on the new residence hall in November. The dormitory will be co-ed and house freshman and sophomore students beginning in 2018. The building will have two 375-bed buildings, connected through the lower levels by a dining area and community space.

Upon its completion, the university will raze the 50-year-old McCormick Hall on the corner of North 16th Street and West Wisconsin Avenue.

Milwaukee-based architecture firm Workshop Architects and Baltimore-based design firm Design Collective were selected by Marquette in July to develop a vision for the new residence hall. Construction firm J.H. Findorff & Son, Inc., which has offices in Madison and Milwaukee, is the construction management firm for the project.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Airlines should add direct flights from Mitchell International to what city?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Downtown Hotel Showdown

Upstart rival challenges Marcus Corp.

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers
Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers

Spotlight on Wisconsin Manufacturers Extension Partnership (WMEP)

by Lee Swindall

Pressed for space?
Pressed for space?

Understand the trade-offs of construction, expansion and relocation

by Jerry Schlitz

Why are your sales flatlining?
Why are your sales flatlining?

The traditional approach just doesn’t work anymore

by Robert Wendt

Helping under-served groups build business and personal success
Helping under-served groups build business and personal success

Spotlight on WWBIC

by Tricia Braun

Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions
Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions

Employee Assistance Programs help workers reduce stress, achieve personal goals

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

01/19/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Independent Business Association of Wisconsin Breakfast
Wisconsin Club

01/20/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Establishing Your Brand Through Video
Thunder Bay Grille – Pewaukee

01/26/20177:45 am-9:30 am