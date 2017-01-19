Ellenbecker Investment Group opens Florida office

Pewaukee-based Ellenbecker Investment Group plans has opened its first out-of-state office, in Bonita Springs, Florida.

This is the financial advisory firm’s third office; its others are in Pewaukee and Whitefish Bay. The new location was chosen because it is close to the Naples International and Southwest Florida International airports, convenient to clients visiting and living in Florida.

Ellenbecker Investment Group, a registered investment advisor, offers financial planning, estate planning and investment services. It manages assets for individuals, families and corporations.

“With our growing client base starting to both live and vacation in Florida, this was a natural progression for us,” said Julie Ellenbecker-Lipsky, president and wealth advisor. “We are excited to share our whole-person approach to investing in the Bonita Springs community.”