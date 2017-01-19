Capital Commercial buys former Mexican Accent building in New Berlin

Pewaukee-based commercial real estate firm Capital Commercial purchased a 50,000-square-foot office building in New Berlin for $2.1 million and will lease the property to two new tenants.

Capital Electric Wire and Cable, W231 N2840 Roundy Cir E, Pewaukee, and Elgin, Ill.-based Interstate Roof Systems Consultants will both occupy the building after extensive exterior and exterior improvements, said Matthew Quest, principal of Capital Commercial, which also represented both companies in the transaction.

The building, at 16680 W. Cleveland Ave., was formerly occupied by Mexican Accent, which closed its operation in 2016.

“The real estate partnership we developed for Capital Electric Wire and Cable and Interstate Roof Systems Consultants will position both companies for future growth and expansion along with revenue generating opportunities,” Quest said. “The new ownership group is excited to invest in improvements to the property, further enhancing both the exterior and interior spaces for their businesses and tenants.”

Capital Electric Wire and Cable will take occupancy beginning May 1, following extensive external and internal renovations to create an updated working environment for its associates.

Interstate Roof Systems Consultants have moved into the property and are operating as of the beginning of the year, Quest said.