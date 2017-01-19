BizPoll: What should be the next direct flight added at Mitchell?

Through the end of November, passenger traffic at Mitchell International Airport had increased 3.27 percent compared to the first 11 months of 2015.

With traffic on the rise at the airport, several airlines have recently added flights at Mitchell. Alaska Airlines recently announced it will add a seasonal direct flight between Milwaukee and Portland, Oregon. Mexican airline Volaris announced that it will offer year-round direct service from Milwaukee to Guadalajara, Mexcio.

