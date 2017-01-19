BizPoll: What should be the next direct flight added at Mitchell?

January 19, 2017, 10:50 AM

Through the end of November, passenger traffic at Mitchell International Airport had increased 3.27 percent compared to the first 11 months of 2015.

Mitchell International Airport. - Curtis Waltz (www.aerialscapes.com) photo.

With traffic on the rise at the airport, several airlines have recently added flights at Mitchell. Alaska Airlines recently announced it will add a seasonal direct flight between Milwaukee and Portland, Oregon. Mexican airline Volaris announced that it will offer year-round direct service from Milwaukee to Guadalajara, Mexcio.

What is the next city that you would like to see airlines add direct flights to from Mitchell International?

Let us know what you think by taking the BizPoll. The poll provides four options, Miami, San Antonio, Indianapolis and Nashville, which are some of the largest markets that do not have direct service from Mitchell. If you think a different city should get direct service from Mitchell, select “other” and please leave a comment on this story about what that city should be.

 

Comments

News

BizPoll

Airlines should add direct flights from Mitchell International to what city?

