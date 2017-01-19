Associated Banc-Corp earnings up 28%

Fourth quarter caps strong year

by

January 19, 2017, 6:01 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/19/associated-banc-corp-earnings-up-28/

Green Bay-based Associated Banc-Corp on Thursday reported a 28 percent boost in fourth quarter earnings.

The Milwaukee Associated Banc-Corp offices.

The Milwaukee Associated Banc-Corp offices.

The company, which operates more than 200 Associated Bank branches in the Midwest, reported net income of $54.8 million, or 34 cents per diluted share, up 28 percent from $42.8 million, or 27 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2015. The EPS beat the Seeking Alpha analyst consensus estimate by 2 cents.

Net interest income was $180 million, up from $171.5 million in the same period a year ago. Noninterest income totaled $92.3 million, up 11 percent from $83 million in the fourth quarter of 2015, led by higher mortgage banking, capital market fees and bank-owned life insurance income.

Average loans were $20 billion in the fourth quarter, up 8 percent year-over-year.

For the full year, net income was $200.3 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, up 6 percent from $188.3 million, or $1.19 per share, in 2015.

Average loans totaled $19.7 billion, up 8 percent from 2015, driven by commercial lending growth.

Associated Banc-Corp’s assets increased to $29.1 billion as of Dec. 31, up from $27.7 billion at the end of 2015.

“We are pleased to report full year results in line with our guidance,” said Philip Flynn, president and chief executive officer. “We delivered loan, revenue and bottom line growth in 2016. We ended the year with over $20 billion of loans, a new high-water mark for us, reflecting 8 percent annual average loan growth. Our commercial real estate, residential lending, and capital markets businesses, in particular, performed well.

“We grew earnings throughout the year and finished strong driven by higher revenues in the second half of the year. We improved our efficiency ratio for the fifth consecutive year. With another successful year now behind us, we remain committed to delivering quality solutions for our customers and communities.”

Green Bay-based Associated Banc-Corp on Thursday reported a 28 percent boost in fourth quarter earnings.

The Milwaukee Associated Banc-Corp offices.

The Milwaukee Associated Banc-Corp offices.

The company, which operates more than 200 Associated Bank branches in the Midwest, reported net income of $54.8 million, or 34 cents per diluted share, up 28 percent from $42.8 million, or 27 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2015. The EPS beat the Seeking Alpha analyst consensus estimate by 2 cents.

Net interest income was $180 million, up from $171.5 million in the same period a year ago. Noninterest income totaled $92.3 million, up 11 percent from $83 million in the fourth quarter of 2015, led by higher mortgage banking, capital market fees and bank-owned life insurance income.

Average loans were $20 billion in the fourth quarter, up 8 percent year-over-year.

For the full year, net income was $200.3 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, up 6 percent from $188.3 million, or $1.19 per share, in 2015.

Average loans totaled $19.7 billion, up 8 percent from 2015, driven by commercial lending growth.

Associated Banc-Corp’s assets increased to $29.1 billion as of Dec. 31, up from $27.7 billion at the end of 2015.

“We are pleased to report full year results in line with our guidance,” said Philip Flynn, president and chief executive officer. “We delivered loan, revenue and bottom line growth in 2016. We ended the year with over $20 billion of loans, a new high-water mark for us, reflecting 8 percent annual average loan growth. Our commercial real estate, residential lending, and capital markets businesses, in particular, performed well.

“We grew earnings throughout the year and finished strong driven by higher revenues in the second half of the year. We improved our efficiency ratio for the fifth consecutive year. With another successful year now behind us, we remain committed to delivering quality solutions for our customers and communities.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Airlines should add direct flights from Mitchell International to what city?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Downtown Hotel Showdown

Upstart rival challenges Marcus Corp.

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers
Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers

Spotlight on Wisconsin Manufacturers Extension Partnership (WMEP)

by Lee Swindall

Pressed for space?
Pressed for space?

Understand the trade-offs of construction, expansion and relocation

by Jerry Schlitz

Why are your sales flatlining?
Why are your sales flatlining?

The traditional approach just doesn’t work anymore

by Robert Wendt

Helping under-served groups build business and personal success
Helping under-served groups build business and personal success

Spotlight on WWBIC

by Tricia Braun

Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions
Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions

Employee Assistance Programs help workers reduce stress, achieve personal goals

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

01/19/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Independent Business Association of Wisconsin Breakfast
Wisconsin Club

01/20/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Establishing Your Brand Through Video
Thunder Bay Grille – Pewaukee

01/26/20177:45 am-9:30 am