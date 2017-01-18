Zoological Society to host boxing bouts at annual black-tie fundraiser

The Zoological Society of Milwaukee is hosting a night of food, drink and amateur boxing at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on Jan. 26.

The event, called Puttin’ on the Ritz, is a black-tie fundraiser the Zoo society has held annually for the past 22 years.

Those who attend will get a chance to see amateur boxing bouts and participate in live and silent auctions.

Last year, the event raised more than $200,000. The cost to attend is $200 per person and $2,000 for a corporate table sponsorship. A limited number of ring-side corporate sponsorship tables are available for $3,000.

Puttin’ on the Ritz will begin with cocktails, Hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction at 6 p.m. Dinner will be served to coincide with a live auction at 7:30 p.m. and the three-round boxing bouts will begin at 8:30 p.m.

Money raised through the event and its live and silent auctions will support both the zoo society and the Milwaukee County Zoo.

To register, visit the Puttin’ on the Ritz event page on the Zoo society’s website.