LindenGrove expanding Waukesha campus

Second memory care home planned this summer

January 18, 2017, 11:37 AM

LindenGrove Communities is expanding its Waukesha campus to include a new 22-room rehabilitation unit for short-term patients recovering from illness or surgery.

Rendering of the new rehab unit at LindenGrove in Waukesha by Plunkett Raysich Architects

Rendering of the new rehab unit at LindenGrove in Waukesha by Plunkett Raysich Architects

The $1.4 million project is expected to be complete in mid-March and will also include a private dining room, lounge area and outdoor patio for patients.

“This is designed for people to recover in a peaceful environment,” said Linda Joel, LindenGrove Communities president and CEO. “They can relax and enjoy the downtime between physical therapy and physician visits and sleep peacefully when they need to.”

The addition will be part of LindenGrove’s rehabilitation & nursing center at 425 N. University Drive.

The Waukesha campus also includes 60 assisted living apartments and a 24-bed memory care home at 2330 Michigan Ave. LindenGrove is also planning to build a second 24-bed memory care home on that campus later this summer to keep up with increasing demand for the service, Joel said.

LindenGrove Communities is a nonprofit organization that started more than 20 years ago by Waukesha County hospitals to care for older adults. Today, LindenGrove has campuses in Menomonee Falls, Mukwonago, New Berlin and Waukesha, offering short-term rehabilitation, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing.

