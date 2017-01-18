Children’s Hospital completes renovation of NICU

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin has completed a multi-year renovation of its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, which is the largest of its kind in the state.

The renovation project was completed in two phases. The first phase, which updated 25 private rooms, was completed in November 2014. Work on the second phase, which updated 45 rooms, began in January 2015 and opened Tuesday.

“Everyone at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin couldn’t be more excited about the NICU renovation,” said Dr. Michael Uhing, medical director of Neonatology at Children’s. “It’s the mission of Children’s Hospital to ensure that Wisconsin’s kids are the healthiest in the nation and that all starts with the most fragile and vulnerable. This newly renovated unit, with direct access to Froedtert’s high-risk birth center, sets a new standard of care in Wisconsin and enables our incredible NICU team to provide high quality, comprehensive care on an even greater scale.”

Children’s Hospital representatives said the hospital’s neonatology program cares for more than 750 infants annually.

The NICU now has a total of 70 private rooms, one triplet room, three twin rooms, three family living rooms and three breast pump rooms.