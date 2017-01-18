Children’s Hospital completes renovation of NICU

Multi-year project completed in two phases

by

January 18, 2017, 12:51 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/18/childrens-hospital-completes-renovation-of-nicu/

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin has completed a multi-year renovation of its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, which is the largest of its kind in the state.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The renovation project was completed in two phases. The first phase, which updated 25 private rooms, was completed in November 2014. Work on the second phase, which updated 45 rooms, began in January 2015 and opened Tuesday.

“Everyone at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin couldn’t be more excited about the NICU renovation,” said Dr. Michael Uhing, medical director of Neonatology at Children’s. “It’s the mission of Children’s Hospital to ensure that Wisconsin’s kids are the healthiest in the nation and that all starts with the most fragile and vulnerable. This newly renovated unit, with direct access to Froedtert’s high-risk birth center, sets a new standard of care in Wisconsin and enables our incredible NICU team to provide high quality, comprehensive care on an even greater scale.”

Children’s Hospital representatives said the hospital’s neonatology program cares for more than 750 infants annually.

The NICU now has a total of 70 private rooms, one triplet room, three twin rooms, three family living rooms and three breast pump rooms.

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin has completed a multi-year renovation of its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, which is the largest of its kind in the state.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The renovation project was completed in two phases. The first phase, which updated 25 private rooms, was completed in November 2014. Work on the second phase, which updated 45 rooms, began in January 2015 and opened Tuesday.

“Everyone at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin couldn’t be more excited about the NICU renovation,” said Dr. Michael Uhing, medical director of Neonatology at Children’s. “It’s the mission of Children’s Hospital to ensure that Wisconsin’s kids are the healthiest in the nation and that all starts with the most fragile and vulnerable. This newly renovated unit, with direct access to Froedtert’s high-risk birth center, sets a new standard of care in Wisconsin and enables our incredible NICU team to provide high quality, comprehensive care on an even greater scale.”

Children’s Hospital representatives said the hospital’s neonatology program cares for more than 750 infants annually.

The NICU now has a total of 70 private rooms, one triplet room, three twin rooms, three family living rooms and three breast pump rooms.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2017?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Downtown Hotel Showdown

Upstart rival challenges Marcus Corp.

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Pressed for space?
Pressed for space?

Understand the trade-offs of construction, expansion and relocation

by Jerry Schlitz

Why are your sales flatlining?
Why are your sales flatlining?

The traditional approach just doesn’t work anymore

by Robert Wendt

Helping under-served groups build business and personal success
Helping under-served groups build business and personal success

Spotlight on WWBIC

by Tricia Braun

Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions
Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions

Employee Assistance Programs help workers reduce stress, achieve personal goals

by Paul Nobile

Striking a balance
Striking a balance

When to save and when to splurge on your office furniture

by Dean Stier

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

01/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

01/19/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Independent Business Association of Wisconsin Breakfast
Wisconsin Club

01/20/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am