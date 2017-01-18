Aurora hires Missouri hospital exec to run Sinai, St. Luke’s South Shore

Aurora Health Care has hired a hospital executive from SSM Health in Missouri to take over as president of Aurora Sinai Medical Center and Aurora St. Luke’s South Shore.

Jessica Bauer, vice president of operations at SSM St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles, Missouri, will assume her new role this month.

“Jessica is an accomplished health care leader who will help ensure that our patients receive the right care,” said Steve Francaviglia, president of the Greater Milwaukee South Patient Service Market. “Jessica’s commitment to operational excellence will build upon Carolynn’s legacy and guide these hospitals toward a strong future.”

Bauer will succeed Carolynn Glocka, who will retire.

“Aurora Sinai and Aurora St. Luke’s South Shore have rich traditions and play critical roles in their ensuring the health of their communities,” Bauer said. “Each hospital has outstanding, dedicated caregivers, and I’m proud to begin working with them to bring our best to patients every day.”

Bauer has held multiple operational and leadership positions at SSM Health since 2000. She earned a bachelor’s degree from St. Louis University and a master’s degree in business administration from Webster University. She is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.