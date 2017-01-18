Aurora hires Missouri hospital exec to run Sinai, St. Luke’s South Shore

New hire will succeed longtime hospital executive Carolynn Glocka

by

January 18, 2017, 12:56 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/18/aurora-hires-missouri-hospital-executive-to-run-sinai-st-lukes-south-shore/

Aurora Health Care has hired a hospital executive from SSM Health in Missouri to take over as president of Aurora Sinai Medical Center and Aurora St. Luke’s South Shore.

Jessica Bauer.

Jessica Bauer

Jessica Bauer, vice president of operations at SSM St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles, Missouri, will assume her new role this month.

“Jessica is an accomplished health care leader who will help ensure that our patients receive the right care,” said Steve Francaviglia, president of the Greater Milwaukee South Patient Service Market. “Jessica’s commitment to operational excellence will build upon Carolynn’s legacy and guide these hospitals toward a strong future.”

Bauer will succeed Carolynn Glocka, who will retire.

“Aurora Sinai and Aurora St. Luke’s South Shore have rich traditions and play critical roles in their ensuring the health of their communities,” Bauer said. “Each hospital has outstanding, dedicated caregivers, and I’m proud to begin working with them to bring our best to patients every day.”

Bauer has held multiple operational and leadership positions at SSM Health since 2000. She earned a bachelor’s degree from St. Louis University and a master’s degree in business administration from Webster University. She is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Aurora Health Care has hired a hospital executive from SSM Health in Missouri to take over as president of Aurora Sinai Medical Center and Aurora St. Luke’s South Shore.

Jessica Bauer.

Jessica Bauer

Jessica Bauer, vice president of operations at SSM St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles, Missouri, will assume her new role this month.

“Jessica is an accomplished health care leader who will help ensure that our patients receive the right care,” said Steve Francaviglia, president of the Greater Milwaukee South Patient Service Market. “Jessica’s commitment to operational excellence will build upon Carolynn’s legacy and guide these hospitals toward a strong future.”

Bauer will succeed Carolynn Glocka, who will retire.

“Aurora Sinai and Aurora St. Luke’s South Shore have rich traditions and play critical roles in their ensuring the health of their communities,” Bauer said. “Each hospital has outstanding, dedicated caregivers, and I’m proud to begin working with them to bring our best to patients every day.”

Bauer has held multiple operational and leadership positions at SSM Health since 2000. She earned a bachelor’s degree from St. Louis University and a master’s degree in business administration from Webster University. She is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2017?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Downtown Hotel Showdown

Upstart rival challenges Marcus Corp.

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Pressed for space?
Pressed for space?

Understand the trade-offs of construction, expansion and relocation

by Jerry Schlitz

Why are your sales flatlining?
Why are your sales flatlining?

The traditional approach just doesn’t work anymore

by Robert Wendt

Helping under-served groups build business and personal success
Helping under-served groups build business and personal success

Spotlight on WWBIC

by Tricia Braun

Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions
Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions

Employee Assistance Programs help workers reduce stress, achieve personal goals

by Paul Nobile

Striking a balance
Striking a balance

When to save and when to splurge on your office furniture

by Dean Stier

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

01/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

01/19/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Independent Business Association of Wisconsin Breakfast
Wisconsin Club

01/20/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am