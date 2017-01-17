Sparta company acquires Germantown manufacturer

Multistack Inc. buys dehumidifier maker Desert Aire

January 17, 2017, 12:24 PM

A Sparta-based manufacturer has acquired Germantown dehumidifier maker, Desert Aire.

Multistack, a manufacturer of chillers and condensing units, purchased the company for an undisclosed price and its 103,000-square-foot industrial building on 13 acres at N120 W18485 Freistadt Road for about $4.6 million.

Desert Aire president Keith Coursin confirmed the acquisition Tuesday and said he would be staying on with the company. Multistack representatives could not be reached for comment.

Desert Aire has been in Germantown since 2006 when it relocated from a 40,000-square-foot facility in the city of Milwaukee to accommodate its growth.

Multistack was founded in 1989 in West Salem. The company built a 70,000-square-foot facility in 2006 with room to expand to up to 250,000 square feet. Today, Multistack occupies a total of 175,000 square feet, according to its website.

