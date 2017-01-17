Rinka Chung Architecture names principal

January 17, 2017, 5:29 PM

Rinka Chung Architecture names principal 

Milwaukee-based Rinka Chung Architecture has named Chad Griswold the firm’s principal and Steve Morales associate principal.

Griswold has held several leadership positions at Rinka Chung since the firm was launched by Matt Rinka 11 years ago. His experience has focused on managing several complex projects including The Moderne high-rise residential tower in the Park East Corridor, numerous Associated Bank retail and corporate locations and several other mixed-use developments.

Griswold is currently leading the project team for the Couture.

Morales’s leadership at Rinka Chung has been focused on high-profile, large scale and complex projects. His work includes Drexel Town Square, White Stone Station and 84 South. He has also been working on a few more similar developments that have not yet been announced.

As assistant principal, Morales will lead the Milwaukee Bucks Entertainment Block, the Lakefront Gateway project and the new headquarters for MKE Brewing in the Pabst development.

 

Third Ward Association Executive Director retiring

Nancy O’Keefe is retiring as the executive director of the Historic Third Ward Association after 20 years.

O’Keefe planned to leave her post at the end of 2016, but has stuck around for a few more weeks.

“My retirement path has slowed a bit with November and December events and holidays and it didn’t give me much time to clean out my 20 years of files and “stuff,”  so, at least for a few more weeks, I’m still here!!,” O’Keefe wrote to association members.

Stephanie Sherman will be the part-time, interim director of the Historic Third Ward Association until O’Keefe is replaced.

Sherman, the former executive director of the Westown Association, former co-owner of Lela Boutique and a non-profit and small business consultant.

