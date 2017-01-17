Real Estate Transactions

Sales and leases from area brokers

January 17, 2017, 5:11 PM

Sales

The Barry Company

JEA Senior Living purchased 7 acres at 4065 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield.

Skipper Real Estate Holdings, Inc. purchased the 29,000-square-foot former Lake Country Christian Academy located at W329N4476 Lakeland Drive, Nashotah.

Heritage Glass, Inc. purchased a 20,000 square foot building at 5700 W. Douglas Avenue, Milwaukee, from Dynamic Property Development, LLC.

PD4, LLC purchased a 18,700-square- foot facility  at W245N5474 Corporate Circle, Sussex from Yellowdog, LLC

Aerona LLC purchased a 3,000 square foot building at W210N10784 Appleton Avenue, Germantown. from Edward and Sharon Haydin.

MBD Properties, LLC purchased 7,164 square feet of space located at 11109-11117 W. Bluemound Road, Wauwatosa from Nancy Ann Morfey.

Leases

The Barry Company

EmmPac Inc. leased 5,000 square feet at 1230 Cheyenne Ave., Grafton from Gunnar Wallin Properties, LLC

Product Cloud, LLC leased 3,305 square feet of space at 1230 Cheyenne Ave., Grafton from Gunnar Wallin Properties, LLC

Packer Fastener leased 4,625 square feet of industrial flex space at 4728 S. Taylor Drive, Sheboygan.

Dr. James A. Wilke leased 3,000 square feet at 45 Hilldale Drive, Hartford.

K Smith Fitness leased 385 square feet at 4466 Highway P, Jackson.

Judson and Associates

Wisconsin Tactical, LLC leased 2,400 square feet at 2103 S Grand unit #11 Waukesha from  Waucom Center, LLC

Boldtsmith Packaging Consultants, LLC leased 1,800 square feet at 402 Travis Lane unit #62 Waukesha from Waucom Center, LLC

