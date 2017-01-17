Herb Kohl Philanthropies to be presenting sponsor of 2017 UPAF campaign

The United Performing Arts Fund turns 50 in 2017, and the organization announced on Tuesday the presenting sponsor for its 50th anniversary fundraising campaign this spring will be Herb Kohl Philanthropies.

The campaign will begin March 6 with a launch event at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, and end June 14. Campaign co-chairs will be Betsy Brenner, former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel publisher; Linda Gorens-Levey, a partner at General capital Group; and Alex Kramer, market leader of the Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank.

“The performing arts are critical to the vitality of the Milwaukee area,” former Sen. Herb Kohl said in a statement. “It’s important for us as a community to rally around the United Performing Arts Fund, especially in their 50th Anniversary Campaign. UPAF’s arts education funding and other programs are invaluable assets to the health of our region and make the arts more accessible to a wide variety of people. I’m proud to help put the spotlight on the wonderful work UPAF has done over the past five decades and will continue to do in the future.”

An umbrella organization that raises money and provides grants for 15 member and affiliate performing arts groups in the Milwaukee area, UPAF raised more than $12 million in 2016.

“We are grateful for the support of Herb Kohl Philanthropies as we usher in this historic campaign and launch a year of celebrating the performing arts and UPAF’s role in their sustainability,” UPAF president and chief executive officer Deanna Tillisch said. “Herb Kohl has been a generous donor to a variety of nonprofit organizations in the Greater Milwaukee area, and his generosity continues to enhance the quality of life for all of us who live in our community.”