Quorum Architects acquires TWP Architecture

Firms have complementary specialties

by

January 16, 2017, 1:11 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/16/quorum-architects-acquires-twp-architecture/

Milwaukee-based Quorum Architects Inc. has acquired Elm Grove-based TWP Architecture Ltd. from Steve Peterman and John Curran. The transaction closed Dec. 29 for an undisclosed price.

engineering-architecture-blueprints-281933804-shutterstock.jpg

TWP has six employees, five of whom will join Quorum at its 10,000-square-foot office at 3112 W. Highland Blvd. in the integration. The Elm Grove TWP office will be closed, and its temporary employee contracts were ended as of Dec. 31.

Peterman and Curran will remain with Quorum, though Peterman plans to retire in May, said Allyson Nemec, principal architect at Quorum. The Milwaukee firm now has 26 employees.

Nemec said it made sense for the two firms to combine because their specialties are complementary. TWP, which was called Torke Wirth Pujara Ltd. until 2007, specializes in clinical and medical, office, religious, financial and industrial architecture, and frequently completes new, freestanding spaces. Quorum, on the other hand, has a niche in existing building and urban site reuse, specializing in multifamily housing, educational and office renovation, conversion and some new construction.

“We have a lot of shared core values in design and client interaction, but we have different focus areas,” Nemec said, adding the TWP staff shares a lot of the same workplace values and firm culture.

Quorum, which also has added five new employee positions over the past year, is in the process of renovating its office space to add more collaborative areas and accommodate its growth, Nemec said. It has no other immediate growth plans, and will focus on integrating the two companies over the next year.

In collaboration with Ayres Associates, Quorum Architects was chosen last week to design a new public plaza on Milwaukee’s Inner Harbor at the end of Greenfield Avenue.

Milwaukee-based Quorum Architects Inc. has acquired Elm Grove-based TWP Architecture Ltd. from Steve Peterman and John Curran. The transaction closed Dec. 29 for an undisclosed price.

engineering-architecture-blueprints-281933804-shutterstock.jpg

TWP has six employees, five of whom will join Quorum at its 10,000-square-foot office at 3112 W. Highland Blvd. in the integration. The Elm Grove TWP office will be closed, and its temporary employee contracts were ended as of Dec. 31.

Peterman and Curran will remain with Quorum, though Peterman plans to retire in May, said Allyson Nemec, principal architect at Quorum. The Milwaukee firm now has 26 employees.

Nemec said it made sense for the two firms to combine because their specialties are complementary. TWP, which was called Torke Wirth Pujara Ltd. until 2007, specializes in clinical and medical, office, religious, financial and industrial architecture, and frequently completes new, freestanding spaces. Quorum, on the other hand, has a niche in existing building and urban site reuse, specializing in multifamily housing, educational and office renovation, conversion and some new construction.

“We have a lot of shared core values in design and client interaction, but we have different focus areas,” Nemec said, adding the TWP staff shares a lot of the same workplace values and firm culture.

Quorum, which also has added five new employee positions over the past year, is in the process of renovating its office space to add more collaborative areas and accommodate its growth, Nemec said. It has no other immediate growth plans, and will focus on integrating the two companies over the next year.

In collaboration with Ayres Associates, Quorum Architects was chosen last week to design a new public plaza on Milwaukee’s Inner Harbor at the end of Greenfield Avenue.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2017?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Downtown Hotel Showdown

Upstart rival challenges Marcus Corp.

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Why are your sales flatlining?
Why are your sales flatlining?

The traditional approach just doesn’t work anymore

by Robert Wendt

Helping under-served groups build business and personal success
Helping under-served groups build business and personal success

Spotlight on WWBIC

by Tricia Braun

Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions
Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions

Employee Assistance Programs help workers reduce stress, achieve personal goals

by Paul Nobile

Striking a balance
Striking a balance

When to save and when to splurge on your office furniture

by Dean Stier

“You have to change if you want to get better”
“You have to change if you want to get better”

How Rick Ray turned a marketing degree into a manufacturing career

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

01/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

01/19/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Independent Business Association of Wisconsin Breakfast
Wisconsin Club

01/20/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am