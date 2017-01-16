Marine Bank parent recovers from loss in fourth quarter

CIB Marine Bancshares focused on growth

by

January 16, 2017, 12:53 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/16/marine-bank-parent-recovers-from-loss-in-fourth-quarter/

Waukesha-based CIB Marine Bancshares Inc. recovered from a year-ago loss and turned a profit in the fourth quarter.

Bank vault-97135283-shutterstock

CIB Marine, which is the holding company for CIBM Bank, operating as Marine Bank in Wisconsin, reported fourth quarter net income of $1.4 million, or 4 cents per diluted share, compared with an $800,000 loss, or 4 cents lost per share, in the fourth quarter of 2015.

CIB Marine in July was awarded $1.3 million in a settlement of litigation related to 2006 and 2007 asset purchase transactions, which it is expected to receive in the second half of the year.

The financial institution’s full-year results also demonstrated a major recovery, with a 2016 net income of $4.4 million, or 12 cents per diluted share, compared with a loss of $600,000, or 3 cents lost per share, in 2015.

Net interest income was up $1.8 million in 2016 versus 2015, which the company attributed to a $64 million increase in average loans outstanding.

Noninterest income was up $5 million year-over-year due to mortgage activity and gains related to assets previously charged or written down.

The CIBM Bank subsidiary reported net income of $4.6 million for 2016, up from $300,000 in 2015. CIBM Bank has 11 banking offices and three mortgage loan offices in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.

CIB Marine struggled during the Great Recession, was under a cease-and-desist order from regulators for a time and went through Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It completed a reorganization in 2010, and de-listed its stock in 2012. In April, an activist shareholder attempted and failed to nominate his own director to the board.

“CIB Marine completed a successful year in 2016 and is pleased to be reporting for the year an increase of 74 percent in the book value per share of common stock and progress in a number of strategic areas of the company,” said J. Brian Chaffin, president and chief executive officer of CIB Marine Bancshares. “For the year 2016 our loan portfolio grew on net 8.8 percent, reflecting more than $100 million in new portfolio loan originations, deposits grew 8.9 percent and mortgage revenues grew 92 percent. In addition, we started our SBA lending and facility financing activities; executed a significant expense management program; and made a number of investments in information technology to enhance our services and improve product delivery, as well as fund a number of security and infrastructure measures.

“Our eyes and energy are focused on 2017 and the future now. Interest rates are higher across the yield curve over the past year and Fed policy rates are forecast to increase further in 2017. During 2017 we expect a softer residential lending market due to the increase in mortgage rates, but we continue to work on expanding our mortgage lending activities more deeply through our banking markets and we are optimistic our SBA lending activities will increase over the prior year. Our traditional retail and commercial community banking activities contributed significantly to the results in 2016 and we are working towards continued development and growth of our customer relationships within the communities where we live and work.”

Waukesha-based CIB Marine Bancshares Inc. recovered from a year-ago loss and turned a profit in the fourth quarter.

Bank vault-97135283-shutterstock

CIB Marine, which is the holding company for CIBM Bank, operating as Marine Bank in Wisconsin, reported fourth quarter net income of $1.4 million, or 4 cents per diluted share, compared with an $800,000 loss, or 4 cents lost per share, in the fourth quarter of 2015.

CIB Marine in July was awarded $1.3 million in a settlement of litigation related to 2006 and 2007 asset purchase transactions, which it is expected to receive in the second half of the year.

The financial institution’s full-year results also demonstrated a major recovery, with a 2016 net income of $4.4 million, or 12 cents per diluted share, compared with a loss of $600,000, or 3 cents lost per share, in 2015.

Net interest income was up $1.8 million in 2016 versus 2015, which the company attributed to a $64 million increase in average loans outstanding.

Noninterest income was up $5 million year-over-year due to mortgage activity and gains related to assets previously charged or written down.

The CIBM Bank subsidiary reported net income of $4.6 million for 2016, up from $300,000 in 2015. CIBM Bank has 11 banking offices and three mortgage loan offices in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.

CIB Marine struggled during the Great Recession, was under a cease-and-desist order from regulators for a time and went through Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It completed a reorganization in 2010, and de-listed its stock in 2012. In April, an activist shareholder attempted and failed to nominate his own director to the board.

“CIB Marine completed a successful year in 2016 and is pleased to be reporting for the year an increase of 74 percent in the book value per share of common stock and progress in a number of strategic areas of the company,” said J. Brian Chaffin, president and chief executive officer of CIB Marine Bancshares. “For the year 2016 our loan portfolio grew on net 8.8 percent, reflecting more than $100 million in new portfolio loan originations, deposits grew 8.9 percent and mortgage revenues grew 92 percent. In addition, we started our SBA lending and facility financing activities; executed a significant expense management program; and made a number of investments in information technology to enhance our services and improve product delivery, as well as fund a number of security and infrastructure measures.

“Our eyes and energy are focused on 2017 and the future now. Interest rates are higher across the yield curve over the past year and Fed policy rates are forecast to increase further in 2017. During 2017 we expect a softer residential lending market due to the increase in mortgage rates, but we continue to work on expanding our mortgage lending activities more deeply through our banking markets and we are optimistic our SBA lending activities will increase over the prior year. Our traditional retail and commercial community banking activities contributed significantly to the results in 2016 and we are working towards continued development and growth of our customer relationships within the communities where we live and work.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2017?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Downtown Hotel Showdown

Upstart rival challenges Marcus Corp.

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Why are your sales flatlining?
Why are your sales flatlining?

The traditional approach just doesn’t work anymore

by Robert Wendt

Helping under-served groups build business and personal success
Helping under-served groups build business and personal success

Spotlight on WWBIC

by Tricia Braun

Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions
Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions

Employee Assistance Programs help workers reduce stress, achieve personal goals

by Paul Nobile

Striking a balance
Striking a balance

When to save and when to splurge on your office furniture

by Dean Stier

“You have to change if you want to get better”
“You have to change if you want to get better”

How Rick Ray turned a marketing degree into a manufacturing career

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

01/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

01/19/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Independent Business Association of Wisconsin Breakfast
Wisconsin Club

01/20/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am