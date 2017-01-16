Cream City Foundation chief resigns

Cream City Foundation president and chief executive officer Peter Holbrook has resigned to become the provost of Tiffin University in Ohio.

He will assume his new role Feb. 27.

The foundation, formed in 1982, is a philanthropic organization that supports efforts to improve the quality of life for LGBTQ people in southeastern Wisconsin.

Holbrook has led the organization since 2015. Over the past two years, the Cream City Foundation has awarded nearly $230,000 to 45 different nonprofit organizations. The group also established a LGBTQ scholarship program that awarded $43,500 to 31 students in its first year.

“It has been my privilege to steward and advance the mission and vision of Cream City Foundation for the past two years,”Holbrook said. “Building a strong board of directors was an essential part of our strategic plan and it uniquely positions the doundation for a successful leadership transition.”

While leading the Cream City Foundation, Holbrook also helped establish a partnership with Marquette University’s Center for Gender and Sexualities Studies.

Board Chair Angelique Harris will lead the search for a new president and CEO to replace Holbrook.

Tiffin University, founded in 1888, enrolls around 4,200 students on a 130-acre campus in Tiffin, a city of about 18,000 in north-central Ohio.