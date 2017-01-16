Acuity reports revenue record

Sheboygan-based property and casualty insurer Acuity announced today that it had $1.38 billion in revenue in 2016, a record for the company.

The company also said it gained more than $46 million in total written premium in 2016.

“For the past 17 years, Acuity has consistently grown faster than the insurance industry,” said Acuity president and CEO Ben Salzmann. “Over the past six years alone, we have added $600 million to top-line revenue.”

It was the 20th consecutive year of premium increase in personal lines for the company.

Acuity also said it had a record $1 billion in written premium in commercial lines in 2016.

“Acuity’s financial success in 2016 is a tribute to the partnership between our dedicated staff and trusted agency force and the faith of our mutual customers,” said Wally Waldhart, vice president – sales and communications. “We are thankful to everyone who helped us achieve another record-setting year, and we look forward to continued success in 2017.”