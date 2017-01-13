The Forest County Potawatomi Foundation has created a new scholarship program for Wisconsin residents.

The program will award a total of $475,000 in scholarships to students enrolled in a high school vocational or technical program, an in-state technical college or an accredited Wisconsin university or four-year college.

“The development of a strong and well-educated workforce is of paramount importance to our community and the state of Wisconsin,” said Forest County Potawatomi Chairman Gus Frank. “We are proud to provide these scholarships to help students continue their education and ensure that Wisconsin’s workforce remains robust and capable.”

The program will award three different types of scholarships:

The $1,000 Chief Simon Kahquados Scholarship will be awarded to 25 high school students enrolled full-time in a Wisconsin technical, trade or vocational school program hosted by a high school. Recipients of this scholarship will also receive a one-time $100 stipend.

The $5,000 Delores Pemma Scholarship will be awarded to 25 students enrolled full-time or part-time in an associate degree program at an accredited Wisconsin college, university or technical college. Recipients of this scholarship will also receive a one-time $300 stipend.

The $10,000 Lois Crowe Scholarship will be awarded to 30 graduating high school seniors who will enroll in a full-time bachelor’s program at an accredited Wisconsin college or university. Recipients of this scholarship will receive a one-time $500 stipend.

Interested students can apply for the scholarships on the Forest County Potawatomi foundation’s website. Applications are due by March 30. Scholarships will be awarded in May.