Palermo Villa CEO buys Lake Drive home for $2.1 million

Giacomo Fallucca, the president and chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based frozen pizza maker Palermo Villa Inc., has purchased a nine-bedroom home on Lake Drive in Shorewood for $2.1 million, according to state records.

The 7,252-square-foot house includes five-and-a-half baths and a three-and-a-half car garage.

It is located off East Lake Bluff Boulevard, on the east side of Lake Drive.

Real estate taxes last year on the home were $49,847, according to the listing.

Fallucca purchased the home from Jeffrey Likosar of Boca Raton, Florida. Likosar was recently named the chief financial officer of Boca Raton-based ADT. Prior to that he was the CFO of Milwaukee-based Gardner Denver.

Palermo Villa, Inc. 3301 W Canal St., was founded in 1954 by Italian immigrates Gaspare Fallucca and his wife, Zina. Giacomo Fallucca, one of the couple’s three sons, has led Palermo Villa, manufacturer of Palermo’s Pizza, since 1985. He also co-chairs the executive committee of Food and Beverage Wisconsin and Earn & Learn, a summer youth employee program in Milwaukee.