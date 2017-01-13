Palermo Villa CEO buys Lake Drive home for $2.1 million

Sold by former Gardner Denver CFO

by

January 13, 2017, 12:37 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/13/palermo-villa-ceo-buys-lake-drive-home-for-2-1-million/

Giacomo Fallucca

Giacomo Fallucca

Giacomo Fallucca, the president and chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based frozen pizza maker Palermo Villa Inc., has purchased a nine-bedroom home on Lake Drive in Shorewood for $2.1 million, according to state records.

The 7,252-square-foot house includes five-and-a-half baths and a three-and-a-half car garage.

It is located off East Lake Bluff Boulevard, on the east side of Lake Drive.

Real estate taxes last year on the home were $49,847, according to the listing.

4424 N. Lake Drive

Palermo Villa CEO Giacomo Fallucca recently purchased this home on Lake Drive in Shorewood from former Gardner Denver CFO Jeffrey Likosar for $2.1 million.

Fallucca purchased the home from Jeffrey Likosar of Boca Raton, Florida. Likosar was recently named the chief financial officer of Boca Raton-based ADT. Prior to that he was the CFO of Milwaukee-based Gardner Denver.

Palermo Villa, Inc. 3301 W Canal St., was founded in 1954 by Italian immigrates Gaspare Fallucca and his wife, Zina. Giacomo Fallucca, one of the couple’s three sons, has led Palermo Villa, manufacturer of Palermo’s Pizza, since 1985. He also co-chairs the executive committee of Food and Beverage Wisconsin and Earn & Learn, a summer youth employee program in Milwaukee.

Giacomo Fallucca

Giacomo Fallucca

Giacomo Fallucca, the president and chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based frozen pizza maker Palermo Villa Inc., has purchased a nine-bedroom home on Lake Drive in Shorewood for $2.1 million, according to state records.

The 7,252-square-foot house includes five-and-a-half baths and a three-and-a-half car garage.

It is located off East Lake Bluff Boulevard, on the east side of Lake Drive.

Real estate taxes last year on the home were $49,847, according to the listing.

4424 N. Lake Drive

Palermo Villa CEO Giacomo Fallucca recently purchased this home on Lake Drive in Shorewood from former Gardner Denver CFO Jeffrey Likosar for $2.1 million.

Fallucca purchased the home from Jeffrey Likosar of Boca Raton, Florida. Likosar was recently named the chief financial officer of Boca Raton-based ADT. Prior to that he was the CFO of Milwaukee-based Gardner Denver.

Palermo Villa, Inc. 3301 W Canal St., was founded in 1954 by Italian immigrates Gaspare Fallucca and his wife, Zina. Giacomo Fallucca, one of the couple’s three sons, has led Palermo Villa, manufacturer of Palermo’s Pizza, since 1985. He also co-chairs the executive committee of Food and Beverage Wisconsin and Earn & Learn, a summer youth employee program in Milwaukee.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2017?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Downtown Hotel Showdown

Upstart rival challenges Marcus Corp.

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Why are your sales flatlining?
Why are your sales flatlining?

The traditional approach just doesn’t work anymore

by Robert Wendt

Helping under-served groups build business and personal success
Helping under-served groups build business and personal success

Spotlight on WWBIC

by Tricia Braun

Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions
Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions

Employee Assistance Programs help workers reduce stress, achieve personal goals

by Paul Nobile

Striking a balance
Striking a balance

When to save and when to splurge on your office furniture

by Dean Stier

“You have to change if you want to get better”
“You have to change if you want to get better”

How Rick Ray turned a marketing degree into a manufacturing career

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

01/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

01/19/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Establishing Your Brand Through Video
Thunder Bay Grille – Pewaukee

01/26/20177:45 am-9:30 am