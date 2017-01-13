Ohio logistics firm to open office in downtown Milwaukee

A fast growing Ohio shipping firm is opening its first Wisconsin office at The City Center at 735 building in downtown Milwaukee.

Cincinnati-based Total Quality Logistics has leased 9,372 square feet on the sixth floor of the City Center building at 735 N. Water St. The company’s office is scheduled to open March 6.

The new office will open with five employees with plans to eventually bring 50 to 75 new jobs to the city over the next three years.

The location will be Total Quality’s 58th office nationwide and its first to open in 2017.

“TQL is a welcome addition to Milwaukee’s downtown business community,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said in a statement. “It is great that Milwaukee is part of TQL’s ambitious growth plans, and I am particularly pleased that the company will be creating new jobs in Milwaukee.”

Total Logistics is currently hiring in the Milwaukee Area.

Total Quality Logistics is the second largest freight brokerage firm in the nation. Its 2016 sales topped $2.3 billion. The company employs more than 4,100 people nationwide.

Other tenants at the 16-story, 385,123-square-foot City Center building include Gold’s Gym, OnMilwaukee.com, Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Manufacturing Extension Partnership Milwaukee office.

The City Center lost its largest tenant in April when National Business Furniture moved to West Allis.