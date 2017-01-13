Capri to purchase, expand Harbor Campus in Port Washington

Capri Senior Communities is purchasing the Harbor Campus senior community in Port Washington and will expand the independent living and memory care space at the facility.

Harbor Campus, 333 W. Walters St., is currently home to Harbor Village Independent Living, Harbor Club Assisted Living and Harbor Cove Memory Care.

This is the second Ozaukee County project for Capri, which recently opened Village Pointe Commons, an independent living, assisted living and memory care community in Grafton.

Waukesha-based Capri owns and operates 11 other senior communities in southeastern Wisconsin. The company has received initial approval from the Port Washington plan commission to expand the Harbor Campus and add a new campus entrance.

“Capri and Harbor Campus share a philosophy of care and community that focuses on people, and both of us believe this transition is an excellent fit for residents, employees and the Port Washington area as a whole,” Jim Tarantino, founder and principal of Capri Senior Communities, said in a statement. “As Capri expands its presence in Ozaukee County, we are building on that foundation with an expansion, design improvements and mechanical upgrades, as well as our signature programs, resident amenities and high-level care.”

Capri is planning a three-phase upgrade and expansion project at Harbor Campus. Preliminary work includes installing modern heat and air conditioning in the existing independent living tower, then demolishing an outdated boiler building and garages to make way for expansion.

Phase I of the expansion includes a new, 62-unit apartment independent living building next to Harbor Village. Phase I also includes a grand campus entrance to be built off Walters Street, finish upgrades and new furniture for common areas in the existing independent living building and increased covered parking..

In Phase II, a new, 28-unit memory care building will be constructed just west of the existing Harbor Cove building. Phase III includes the possibility of single-family or senior housing on currently undeveloped property south of the existing campus buildings.

“With this project, we have an excellent opportunity to address increasing regional demand for independent senior living and memory care options, as well as to bring the fairly institutional look of the current campus more in line with the neighborhood and the wonderful things happening inside,” Tarantino said.

The sale is expected to be finalized this spring.