W. Kent Lorenz, the chairman and chief executive officer of Pewaukee-based Acieta LLC will be a speaker at the Northern Trust Economic Trends breakfast, presented by BizTimes Media.

Lorenz will replace Ajita Rajendra, chairman and CEO of A.O. Smith Corp., who was originally scheduled to speak at the event but will be unable to attend.

Acieta is a robotic systems integration company. Acieta counts Caterpillar, John Deere, Harley-Davidson and Rexnord among its customers, along with many more small and medium-sized firms. The company also sells into a variety of markets including oil and gas, construction agriculture, recreation and medical.

The 16th annual Northern Trust Economic Trends breakfast will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Italian Community Center, 631 E. Chicago St., Milwaukee.

The speakers at the 16th annual Northern Trust Economic Trends Breakfast will talk about the impact of the Donald Trump presidential administration and other industry trends to watch for in 2017. Besides Lorenz, the other speakers will include:

