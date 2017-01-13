Acieta CEO W. Kent Lorenz to speak at Economic Trends breakfast

Event to be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Italian Community Center

by

January 13, 2017, 1:45 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/13/acieta-ceo-w-kent-lorenz-to-speak-at-economic-trends-breakfast/

W. Kent Lorenz, the chairman and chief executive officer of Pewaukee-based Acieta LLC will be a speaker at the Northern Trust Economic Trends breakfast, presented by BizTimes Media.

W. Kent Lorenz, chairman and chief executive officer, Acieta

W. Kent Lorenz, chairman and chief executive officer, Acieta

Lorenz will replace Ajita Rajendra, chairman and CEO of A.O. Smith Corp., who was originally scheduled to speak at the event but will be unable to attend.

Acieta is a robotic systems integration company. Acieta counts Caterpillar, John Deere, Harley-Davidson and Rexnord among its customers, along with many more small and medium-sized firms. The company also sells into a variety of markets including oil and gas, construction agriculture, recreation and medical.

The 16th annual Northern Trust Economic Trends breakfast will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Italian Community Center, 631 E. Chicago St., Milwaukee. Click here to register.

The speakers at the 16th annual Northern Trust Economic Trends Breakfast will talk about the impact of the Donald Trump presidential administration and other industry trends to watch for in 2017. Besides Lorenz, the other speakers will include:

Each year about 500 people attend the Economic Trends Breakfast. Click here to see a video from the 2016 Economic Trends Breakfast.

In addition to title sponsor Northern Trust, the Economic Trends Breakfast is also sponsored by Davis & KuelthauBridgewood Advisors and The Bartolotta Catering Company & Events are supporting sponsors.

W. Kent Lorenz, the chairman and chief executive officer of Pewaukee-based Acieta LLC will be a speaker at the Northern Trust Economic Trends breakfast, presented by BizTimes Media.

W. Kent Lorenz, chairman and chief executive officer, Acieta

W. Kent Lorenz, chairman and chief executive officer, Acieta

Lorenz will replace Ajita Rajendra, chairman and CEO of A.O. Smith Corp., who was originally scheduled to speak at the event but will be unable to attend.

Acieta is a robotic systems integration company. Acieta counts Caterpillar, John Deere, Harley-Davidson and Rexnord among its customers, along with many more small and medium-sized firms. The company also sells into a variety of markets including oil and gas, construction agriculture, recreation and medical.

The 16th annual Northern Trust Economic Trends breakfast will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Italian Community Center, 631 E. Chicago St., Milwaukee. Click here to register.

The speakers at the 16th annual Northern Trust Economic Trends Breakfast will talk about the impact of the Donald Trump presidential administration and other industry trends to watch for in 2017. Besides Lorenz, the other speakers will include:

Each year about 500 people attend the Economic Trends Breakfast. Click here to see a video from the 2016 Economic Trends Breakfast.

In addition to title sponsor Northern Trust, the Economic Trends Breakfast is also sponsored by Davis & KuelthauBridgewood Advisors and The Bartolotta Catering Company & Events are supporting sponsors.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2017?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Downtown Hotel Showdown

Upstart rival challenges Marcus Corp.

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Why are your sales flatlining?
Why are your sales flatlining?

The traditional approach just doesn’t work anymore

by Robert Wendt

Helping under-served groups build business and personal success
Helping under-served groups build business and personal success

Spotlight on WWBIC

by Tricia Braun

Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions
Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions

Employee Assistance Programs help workers reduce stress, achieve personal goals

by Paul Nobile

Striking a balance
Striking a balance

When to save and when to splurge on your office furniture

by Dean Stier

“You have to change if you want to get better”
“You have to change if you want to get better”

How Rick Ray turned a marketing degree into a manufacturing career

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

01/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

01/19/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Establishing Your Brand Through Video
Thunder Bay Grille – Pewaukee

01/26/20177:45 am-9:30 am