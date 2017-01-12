Froedtert buys three health center properties in Washington County

Hospital system had been leasing properties since 2008

January 12, 2017, 5:47 PM

Froedtert Health has purchased three properties in Washington County it had been leasing since 2008 for a total of $30.4 million, according to state real estate records posted Thursday morning.

The Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin health network had been operating health centers at each location since Froedtert acquired West Bend-based SynergyHealth in July 2008.

The properties purchased were former SynergyHealth properties. They include the Jackson Health Center at W225 N16711 Cedar Park Ct.; the West Bend Health Center at 1700 W Paradise Dr.; and the Kewaskum Health Center at 1701 Fond Du Lac Ave.

“The Froedtert & MCW health network will continue to operate the three health centers,” Froedtert spokesperson Kathy Sieja wrote in an email regarding the purchase. “Plans call for updating the West Bend location within the next few years.”

According to real estate records, the properties were sold by Paradise Development Group, a Limited-Liability Partnership registered to Dr. Todd J. Hammer.

