Former Jackson Park bar slated for small manufacturing development

Owner of Snack America seeks MEDC loan

by

January 12, 2017, 11:41 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/12/former-jackson-park-bar-slated-for-small-manufacturing-development/

A former bar near Jackson Park in Milwaukee is being converted into a roasted nut manufacturing business and retail store.

3419 Forest Home Ave.

3419 Forest Home Ave.

John Otradovec, the owner of Snack America LLC, purchased the two-story, 10,838-square-foot building, at 3419 W. Forest Home Ave. last fall for $69,950. Otradovec, who has a background in construction, said he has already started remodeling the property.

He has requested a $250,000 loan from the Milwaukee Economic Development Corp. to refinance his mortgage and continue his remodeling and expansion plans.

“I want to add a wholesale commercial kitchen and a factory outlet store,” Otradovec said. He is also planning to open a coffee shop.

“I’m hoping for a spring opening,” Oltradovec said. “The loan would solidify all of my funding needs, but I’m moving forward regardless.”

The MEDC loan and finance committee will review the request today.

Otradovec purchased Snack America in 2001. At the time, the former owner was selling the cinnamon roasted nuts at fairs. Otradovec continues to sell the product, mostly at local festivals and automobile races including at the Slinger Speedway, but hopes by opening a permanent manufacturing business he will be able to package the product and sell it to local restaurants and possibly grocery stores.

“It would have been easier if I had bought a building that was ready to go, but the price was right,” Otradovec said. “We’ll get there, it’s just taking a little longer than I wanted it to.”

A former bar near Jackson Park in Milwaukee is being converted into a roasted nut manufacturing business and retail store.

3419 Forest Home Ave.

3419 Forest Home Ave.

John Otradovec, the owner of Snack America LLC, purchased the two-story, 10,838-square-foot building, at 3419 W. Forest Home Ave. last fall for $69,950. Otradovec, who has a background in construction, said he has already started remodeling the property.

He has requested a $250,000 loan from the Milwaukee Economic Development Corp. to refinance his mortgage and continue his remodeling and expansion plans.

“I want to add a wholesale commercial kitchen and a factory outlet store,” Otradovec said. He is also planning to open a coffee shop.

“I’m hoping for a spring opening,” Oltradovec said. “The loan would solidify all of my funding needs, but I’m moving forward regardless.”

The MEDC loan and finance committee will review the request today.

Otradovec purchased Snack America in 2001. At the time, the former owner was selling the cinnamon roasted nuts at fairs. Otradovec continues to sell the product, mostly at local festivals and automobile races including at the Slinger Speedway, but hopes by opening a permanent manufacturing business he will be able to package the product and sell it to local restaurants and possibly grocery stores.

“It would have been easier if I had bought a building that was ready to go, but the price was right,” Otradovec said. “We’ll get there, it’s just taking a little longer than I wanted it to.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2017?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Downtown Hotel Showdown

Upstart rival challenges Marcus Corp.

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Why are your sales flatlining?
Why are your sales flatlining?

The traditional approach just doesn’t work anymore

by Robert Wendt

Helping under-served groups build business and personal success
Helping under-served groups build business and personal success

Spotlight on WWBIC

by Tricia Braun

Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions
Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions

Employee Assistance Programs help workers reduce stress, achieve personal goals

by Paul Nobile

Striking a balance
Striking a balance

When to save and when to splurge on your office furniture

by Dean Stier

“You have to change if you want to get better”
“You have to change if you want to get better”

How Rick Ray turned a marketing degree into a manufacturing career

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

01/12/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

01/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

01/19/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am