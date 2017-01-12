First Business Financial to consolidate three charters into one

Clients will continue to be served under the First Business Bank brand in Wisconsin

by

January 12, 2017, 1:13 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/12/first-business-financial-to-consolidate-three-charters-into-one/

First Business Financial Services, Inc. today announced plans to consolidate the charters of its three subsidiary banks, First Business Bank, headquartered in Madison, First Business Bank-Milwaukee, headquartered in Brookfield, and Alterra Bank, headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

The company said its existing products and services will be unchanged and offered under the names of First Business Bank in Wisconsin, Alterra in the Kansas City market, and First Business for trust and investment management and specialty finance.

Bank vault-97135283-shutterstock

In addition, the company’s existing management structure is also unchanged, with the current roles and decision making authority retained by First Business’s local banking leaders in Madison, Milwaukee and Kansas City. No personnel changes are anticipated in connection with this charter consolidation plan.

The boards of directors of First Business and its bank subsidiaries have unanimously approved the Company’s charter consolidation plans, which have been shared with federal and state banking regulators and are expected to take effect during the second quarter of 2017, subject to regulatory approval.

“The First Business operating model was built upon efficiency, and simplifying our legal and governance structure is the next natural step in our evolution as a growing commercial bank,” said Corey Chambas, president and chief executive officer. “The way we function internally will be streamlined and efficient, while still allowing us to continue a locally distinguishable presence across our markets. An overriding reason people and businesses choose to bank with First Business is the relationship they have with our local experts. Our ability to capitalize on the efficiencies of a single charter only enhances our ability to deliver on our value proposition.”

First Business Financial Services, Inc. today announced plans to consolidate the charters of its three subsidiary banks, First Business Bank, headquartered in Madison, First Business Bank-Milwaukee, headquartered in Brookfield, and Alterra Bank, headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

The company said its existing products and services will be unchanged and offered under the names of First Business Bank in Wisconsin, Alterra in the Kansas City market, and First Business for trust and investment management and specialty finance.

Bank vault-97135283-shutterstock

In addition, the company’s existing management structure is also unchanged, with the current roles and decision making authority retained by First Business’s local banking leaders in Madison, Milwaukee and Kansas City. No personnel changes are anticipated in connection with this charter consolidation plan.

The boards of directors of First Business and its bank subsidiaries have unanimously approved the Company’s charter consolidation plans, which have been shared with federal and state banking regulators and are expected to take effect during the second quarter of 2017, subject to regulatory approval.

“The First Business operating model was built upon efficiency, and simplifying our legal and governance structure is the next natural step in our evolution as a growing commercial bank,” said Corey Chambas, president and chief executive officer. “The way we function internally will be streamlined and efficient, while still allowing us to continue a locally distinguishable presence across our markets. An overriding reason people and businesses choose to bank with First Business is the relationship they have with our local experts. Our ability to capitalize on the efficiencies of a single charter only enhances our ability to deliver on our value proposition.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2017?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Downtown Hotel Showdown

Upstart rival challenges Marcus Corp.

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Why are your sales flatlining?
Why are your sales flatlining?

The traditional approach just doesn’t work anymore

by Robert Wendt

Helping under-served groups build business and personal success
Helping under-served groups build business and personal success

Spotlight on WWBIC

by Tricia Braun

Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions
Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions

Employee Assistance Programs help workers reduce stress, achieve personal goals

by Paul Nobile

Striking a balance
Striking a balance

When to save and when to splurge on your office furniture

by Dean Stier

“You have to change if you want to get better”
“You have to change if you want to get better”

How Rick Ray turned a marketing degree into a manufacturing career

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

01/12/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

01/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

01/19/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am