Duluth Trading Company plans Waukesha store

Retailer anticipates eight to 10 new stores this year

by

January 12, 2017, 5:31 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/12/duluth-trading-company-plans-waukesha-store/

The Duluth Trading Company plans to open its seventh Wisconsin store in Waukesha. It would be only the second store location in southeastern Wisconsin for Duluth Trading Co., which has a store in Port Washington.

The 15,536-square-foot Waukesha store would be built at 2320 Bluemound Road, near Sam’s Club and Home Depot, according to plans submitted to the city.

DuluthTrading

The store is part of an overall expansion plan the Belleville, Wis.-based retailer has for 2017. The company anticipates opening eight to 10 stores in 2017, and accelerating the rate of new store openings over the coming years, according to an investor presentation. The stores will cost $2 million to $2.6 million each and will be between 7,000 and 12,000 square feet, according to the document.

Duluth Trading Company currently has 16 stores in nine states. New stores in 2017 have also been announced in Noblesville, Ind., Burlington, Mass,  Warwick, R.I., and West Chester, Ohio.

The Duluth Trading Company offers men’s and women’s workwear, outerwear, gear, footwear, tools, bags and gifts. It opened its first store in 2010 in Mount Horeb.

In September 2012, an 8,000-square-foot Duluth Trading Company store opened in the landmark Smith Bros. Fish Shanty Restaurant building in Port Washington.

Representatives from the city of Waukesha and Duluth Trading Company could not immediately be reached for comment.

Excelsior, Minn.-based Oppidan Investment Co. is the owner and developer of the Waukesha project. The company has also developed Duluth Trading Company stores in Independence, Mo., Noblesville, Ind., and Duluth, Minnesota, according to its website. Representatives from Oppidan could not be reached for comment.

The Waukesha Plan Commission will review the preliminary site plan for the Waukesha store Feb. 8.

BizTimes reporter Arthur Thomas contributed to this report.

 

